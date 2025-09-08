Dear readers,

I have something special for you today—a candid Q&A with one of the most authentic congressmen in politics, Rep. Wesley Hunt.

This is part of my new series, Ask a Pro, where I host fast-paced conversations with extraordinary people to discuss politics, health, and other important topics.

As a special thank you to my paid subscribers, each interview includes a bonus question at the end.

Now, let’s dive in and meet our guest: Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Who Is Wesley Hunt?

Rep. Hunt is a West Point graduate and former Army Apache helicopter pilot, who flew combat missions in Iraq and earned the rank of Captain before entering politics.

He has served as the Republican Representative for Texas’s 38th District since 2023, and he was the first politician to publicly endorse President Trump for his second term.

Without further ado, let’s get into the questions.

QUESTION #1 - You entered West Point in 2000, and just a year later, the attacks of September 11th took place. As a cadet on campus that day, what do you remember about the experience, and how did it shape your outlook knowing you would be graduating into war?

HUNT: On September 11th, I was a cadet at West Point. We watched those planes hit the towers in real time, just 50 miles south of us, and knew instantly that our lives had changed. We were no longer training for a hypothetical war; we were preparing for one that had just begun. That day solidified for me that service means sacrifice, and that freedom is never free.

Editorial credit: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

QUESTION #2 - You’ve faced combat firsthand and lost 14 of your West Point classmates to war. How has that experience shaped your understanding of what it truly means to “serve your country” now as a U.S. congressman?

HUNT: I lost 14 of my West Point classmates before they saw the age of 28. That reality never leaves me. Service isn’t a slogan, it’s blood, sweat, and sacrifice. As a Congressman, I carry their memory into every vote and every decision. My mission now is to honor their sacrifice by ensuring this country is worth the price they paid.

QUESTION #3 - You talk about “parent privilege” instead of racial privilege. Can you elaborate on that? How could that idea reshape the national conversation about opportunity disparities in America?

HUNT: I reject the idea that America is defined by racial privilege. The real privilege is having strong parents, people who love you, raise you with discipline, instill values, and demand accountability. That’s the great equalizer. If we focused the national conversation on strengthening families instead of dividing people by race, we’d make far more progress in bridging opportunity gaps.

NOTE: For more context on how Hunt feels about racial privilege in America, watch his epic response to Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that being Black in America is harder than being a woman in the Middle East.

QUESTION #4 - You’ve described politics as a “dirty game.” What’s the clearest example you’ve lived through that showed just how much of a “dirty game” it really is?

HUNT: I’m a military guy, and what I’ve discovered is that in many cases, Politics is not always a meritocracy. I’ve seen firsthand how opponents will weaponize lies, distortions, and even the legal system to destroy people they can’t beat in the arena of ideas and policy. The clearest example was watching how my early endorsement of President Trump put a target on my back. That’s when you realize how dirty the game really is.

QUESTION #5 - On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Trump’s performance as president so far? What do you think is his greatest achievement this term?

Editorial credit: Brian Jason / Shutterstock.com

HUNT: I’d give President Trump a 10 out of 10. His greatest achievement has been putting the American people first, whether through energy dominance, securing our border, rebuilding our military, balancing trade, and making patriotism cool again for an entire new generation of young men and women. Most importantly, he gave working families confidence again that America is not in decline, but still the greatest nation on Earth. Anything is possible with a leader who is willing to do what needs to be done.

QUESTION #6 - How often do you speak with President Trump? What is your favorite thing about him, a) as a leader, and b) as a person?

HUNT: I campaigned for and with President Trump for a year and a half, and got to know him on a human level. He’s a wonderful father and grandfather, and he’s been incredibly kind to me and my family.

One of my favorite moments with him on the campaign trail was being with him at the Iowa state fair, and he saw my daughter, Victoria. He scooped her up, gave her a big hug, and told her how hard we were both fighting to save the country. In that moment, he went from a President to a grandfather, and you could see how much it meant to my daughter. He has sent dozens of handwritten notes to my family, often words of love and encouragement. He’s been a champion for our country and for me personally.

President Trump with Victoria, Rep. Hunt’s daughter.

As a leader, my favorite thing about him is that he is unapologetically decisive. He doesn’t wait for permission to fight for America. As a person, I admire that he is deeply loyal. When you’re in his circle, he will stand with you through fire, and I know because I was the first elected official in the nation to endorse him this cycle.

Editorial credit: Brian Jason / Shutterstock.com

NOTE: If you want to hear a story about Trump’s decisiveness in action, don’t miss this clip from Rep. Hunt. The tale was so astonishing that Sage Steele blurted out “shut up” in disbelief.

QUESTION #7 -President Trump has called the pharmaceutical industry “the most powerful lobby in the world.” How much does their influence shape the decisions of your colleagues in Congress?

HUNT: The pharmaceutical lobby is one of the most powerful in Washington. Their influence is massive — shaping legislation, stalling reforms, and protecting profits. I’ve watched politicans who ran on lowering prescription drug costs fold under the weight of lobbying pressure. It’s a reminder that money still talks in Washington, and why we need leaders with the backbone to say “no.”

QUESTION #8 - What’s the biggest tell that shows which politicians are truly serving the American people versus those serving themselves and their donors?

HUNT: The biggest tell is consistency. If a politician changes positions depending on who is in power or what the polls say, they’re serving themselves. If they take tough votes, risk their careers, and stick to their word even when it’s inconvenient, that’s when you know they’re serving the people. Trust is making a promise when no one is watching and keeping it — especially when it comes to your voters.

QUESTION #9 - What’s next for Congressman Wesley Hunt? Do you see yourself aiming for a higher office beyond the House, and where’s the best place for people to follow you?

HUNT: Right now, my mission is to fight for Congressional District 38 and Texas and ensure our nation’s energy dominance, border security, and military strength.

As for the future, I’ll go wherever I’m needed most to defend this country’s values.

The best place to follow me is on social media:

X - @WesleyHuntTX

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wesleyfortexas/#

TikTok - @wesleyhuntTX

BONUS QUESTION - What’s the biggest lie Americans are told about how Washington really works?

