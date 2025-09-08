This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The corruption at the CDC just got blown wide open.

During a bombshell appearance on Fox & Friends Sunday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that former CDC vaccine chief Demetre Daskalakis actively stonewalled life-saving funds meant for Texas during a dangerous measles outbreak, and then blocked RFK Jr. himself from accessing critical vaccine safety data for seven straight months.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Daskalakis bolted from his role as Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases just hours after CDC Director Susan Monarez was unceremoniously ousted.

His exit came the very same day RFK Jr. announced sweeping reforms to dismantle the failed vaccine mandates that crushed our economy and stripped away Americans’ freedoms.

Rachel Campos-Duffy:

“Yeah, it’s a really tall task to do that, to restore that trust back into public health. Because, as you pointed out so well, they want us to forget what they did during COVID. And it was such a watershed moment for the American people to realize how compromised so many of our leaders in health were. You wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. You said, ‘We’re restoring public trust in the CDC — the agency’s COVID failure systems from politicized science, bureaucratic inertia, and mission creep.’ They’re also criticizing you for firing some people. One of them was the previous CDC Director of Immunization — somebody who was a self-proclaimed Satanist and had a really strange lifestyle. But more importantly, he was responsible for so many of these decisions. Can you talk about that?” RFK Jr.:

“I mean, that individual actually came to my attention early on during the measles outbreak. I promised Governor Abbott to send badly needed money and help down to Texas. And this individual blocked that money for a month. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I gave the order. I’m running this agency. How come nothing’s happening? Then we tried to get the Vaccine Safety Data Link — the data the CDC supposedly uses to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people and whether there are side effects. For seven months, he stonewalled us so we could not get that data. He’s also the individual who runs the VAERS system — the surveillance system for injuries that captures, according to the CDC’s own study, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. This is malpractice. These are the people who ordered our children to walk around in masks. They’re the people who closed our schools. They’re the people who imposed social distancing with no science, shut down our businesses — and they need to go. We need new blood. We need people committed to public health, integrity, and gold standard science.”

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

