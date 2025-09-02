This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A Pennsylvania Karen was horrified to find a big swastika and what she described as a ‘German war eagle’ tiled into the basement floor of a house she had just purchased, and now she urgently wants to speak to the manager.

The woman is suing the seller, claiming that the symbol was purposely hidden when she visited the house to inspect it before buying.

“It’s mine now, and I don’t want it, but it’s mine. I own it, which is horrific… I was just shocked, mortified,” the new homeowner Lynn Rae Wentworth to CBS Pittsburgh News.

The seller claims that he installed the floor in the 1970s and that the swastika symbol is “a positive thing,” arguing that it was a popular design on greeting cards and sports uniforms in the 1920s.

“The explanation that [the seller] gave, basically, is that the swastika is an ancient symbol that means many different things in many different cultures, and in most cultures, it’s a positive thing,” Attorney Daniel Stoner commented.

The tiled swastika is reportedly about six feet in diameter.

The two overriding questions we’re left with here are…

Why did she run straight to the local news station?

Eagle eyed respondents have noted that the guy who put it in either got it the wrong way around, or he isn’t actually a Nazi.

