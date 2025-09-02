Image credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A leftist who spread social media posts celebrating the ‘death’ of President Trump found out the hard way what happens when you f*ck around. The person claims to have been fired after their boss saw the demented posts.

As we highlighted yesterday, lunatic weirdos online became obsessed with sharing posts claiming Trump is either terminally ill or already dead.

“Got fired on a call at midnight because my boss saw all my trump is dead posts,” the person states in an X post.

“I begged and offered to delete but he can’t be reasoned with,” the person adds, including a screenshot of a text conversation with the boss telling them “No. You will not be able to rebuild trust. Come in when we are open ASAP to return your uniform. Do not call or text me again you will not be rehired.”

“I did nothing to deserve this,” the person claims, warning others “if you don’t want to lose your job be careful about tweeting trump is dead, its happening, or please god. They are in the know and they are watching.”

The person further whines, “This should not be allowed but it is happening to many people. They are trying to stop us from joking and keep us silent.”

“I signed a social media contract that shouldn’t even be legal and it messed up my job of over a year. I have no recourse and I cant get unemployment now. This should not be legal,” another post states.

A final set of posts reads “I formally apologize for saying trump is dead and also it happening. please can i have my job back i can delete everything like it never happened please. you dont have to fire me i was just trying to be funny.”

“Posting trump is dead means you are about to eat labubu dubai chocolate made me lose my job and i wish i was laughing,” the person adds, before a final post reading “unemployed.”

We’re going to assume this person and this exchange is real, because… it’s more fun that way.

Glorious.

Unsurprisingly, no one has any sympathy for the moron.

