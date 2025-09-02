Image credit: Gage Skidmore

Guest post by Tayte Christensen

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s net worth reportedly skyrocketed to upwards of $30 million in 2024 after claiming she’s “barely worth thousands” earlier this year.

Omar and her husband Tim Mynett’s May 14 financial disclosure shows 3,500% increase in net worth from Mynett’s two businesses, as was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon on Monday. This increase in assets comes months after the far-left House “Squad” member claimed speculation she was a secret millionaire was “disinformation.”

Mynett’s venture capital business, Rose Lake Capital, was the source of the largest gains, with Omar valuing the company’s assets between $5 million and $25 million in 2024, according to the disclosure. Despite the gains, the income from the firm is listed on the disclosure as “none.”

The year prior, the company had less than $1,000 in assets. There is still $60 billion in assets under management, according to Rose Lake Capital’s website.

The disclosure lists Mynett’s other business, eStCru LLC, a winery in Santa Rosa, California, with assets between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023, which leaped to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024.

The congresswoman sharply denounced online speculation about her financial status to Business Insider in February, calling the claims “categorically false.”

“Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false,” she told the outlet. “I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and D.C., which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country.”

The financial disclosure includes roughly $100,000 in student loan and credit card debt Omar owes. She also has a credit union savings account containing between $1,000 and $15,000, and another $15,000 to $50,000 in a retirement fund from serving in the Minnesota state legislature, per the disclosure.

The Democrat was born in Somalia and moved to the U.S. as a refugee in 1995. She has earned the standard congressional salary of $174,000 since being elected in 2018.

Omar’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

