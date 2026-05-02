EXCLUSIVE: Doctors Have Never Seen Anything Like This... | Daily Pulse

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Record numbers of 20-year-olds are turning up with “turbo cancer.”

This is unprecedented. Something doctors have never seen before.

But not all hope is lost. People are finding solutions. Ryan Richardson joins us to walk through what’s actually working.

Ryan Richardson is hearing directly from people who were diagnosed with cancer and told they were running out of time.

He said he’s receiving testimonials at a rate of “five a week” from individuals who were told they had only “a month to live,” and later reported being “completely free” of cancer.

He attributes the reversal to what he calls the “Richardson protocol.”

It’s not a single intervention or one isolated treatment. It’s a combined approach that typically includes:

B17 (also known as amygdalin, commonly sourced from apricot seeds)

High intake of vitamin C

Enzyme supplements intended to support digestion and metabolism

Changes to diet, often emphasizing whole foods and reducing processed foods

General lifestyle adjustments like hydration and nutrition support

Ryan emphasized that these elements are used together rather than individually.

The people reaching out to him to share their experiences aren’t describing theories. They’re describing exactly what happened to them after being diagnosed with cancer and following the Richardson protocol.

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One success story Ryan shared involved an 86-year-old woman diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Her doctors recommended removing her breast to prevent the cancer from spreading, but her son wanted her to try an alternative approach first.

He had her take apricot seeds daily for 60 days, using them as a source of B17.

When she returned for testing, Ryan said her doctor told her she was “cancer free.”

Her son tried to explain what she had done, but her doctors told him they “just don’t have time” to discuss it further.

You would think cancer doctors would be somewhat curious as to how an 86-year-old woman cured herself.

Another case involved a man diagnosed with bladder cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, which Ryan said pushed him to the “brink of death.” The cancer went into remission for a period of time, but then it returned.

The man began another round of chemotherapy, but his body was not tolerating it and he was unable to continue.

At that point, a friend encouraged him to start taking B17 daily. He took it for approximately two months after stopping chemotherapy.

Before a planned surgery to remove his bladder, doctors performed a scan.

Incredibly, the scan showed no detectable cancer.

Ryan also described cases where patients remained on chemotherapy for extended periods without eliminating their cancer.

In one example, a patient underwent chemotherapy for two years!

The treatment kept the cancer “at bay,” meaning it did not progress, but it also did not resolve. During that time, they experienced side effects including weight loss, hair loss, and loss of appetite.

Eventually, they stopped chemotherapy and turned to a different approach.

According to Ryan, that included B17, vitamin C, enzymes, and dietary changes.

He described the sequence of improvements—appetite returning, weight gain, and reduced pain. And over time, the cancer was no longer present.

Across these cases, the pattern is clear: patients diagnosed with cancer, often after exhausting or struggling with conventional treatment, move to a combined approach centered on B17, nutrition, and metabolic support—and then report a reversal in their condition.

That pattern is what people should be paying attention to, and why Ryan encourages individuals to look into the Richardson protocol he described and the supplements that support it.

For decades, Richardson Nutritional Center has provided trusted, high-quality natural supplements designed to support nutrient balance and long-term wellness — from foundational vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

If you’re ready to be proactive about your health:



Visit RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

As always, do your own research. Ask questions. Stay informed.

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DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

We want to thank Ryan Richardson for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show Monday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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