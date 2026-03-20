EXCLUSIVE: Big Tech’s Role in the Food Supply Just Crossed a Line | Daily Pulse

NOTE: The following article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thanks for your support!

Something shocking just happened and barely anyone is talking about it.

Tucked within the 2026 Farm Bill is an alarming provision. Farmers who adopt AI and precision agriculture technologies will be reimbursed for it—90% of the total cost. And the standards governing this tech won’t be set by the USDA, but by the tech industry itself.

An article from Fortune titled ‘The 2026 farm bill quietly hands big tech control over American farmland. Here’s the fine print’ reads:

Tucked inside the 2026 Farm Bill is a provision that would reimburse farmers 90% of the cost of adopting AI and precision agriculture technologies—15 percentage points above the normal EQIP cap. The private sector standards governing those technologies would be set not by the USDA, but by the tech industry itself. This could be a Trojan horse of sorts for something called “precision agriculture” and artificial intelligence (AI), which big tech firms will be able take advantage of farmers and further wrest control over the food system from them.

The article goes on to describe precision agriculture, saying:

Not only is precision agriculture defined, but it is complemented by a list of what are deemed appropriate technologies, including GPS, yield monitors, data management software, and the particularly strange sounding, “Internet of Things and telematics technologies.” That last bizarre phrase, which most would probably consider a typo, is actually a concept that abounds in tech company circles. One definition from an industry leader notes that the “Internet of Things,” or IoT, is the “network of physical objects — “things” — that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems.”

You read that right. They’re connecting your food to AI.

Paired with this definition is the government opening the way for corporations to have, well, a “field day” with precision agriculture, including for AI. Tucked away in the Rural Development Title, is the “promoting precision agriculture” subsection. AI, we are told particularly, is to be guided by “private sector-led interconnectivity standards, guidelines, and best practices.”

In short, this is a Big Tech takeover of our food supply.

But what does that really mean?

According to the proponents of Agenda 2030, of which Big Tech are, they want us to consume zero meat and zero real dairy, everything must be bioengineered, and our food must contain vaccines.

While we’ve seen legislative efforts to stop that from occurring, but when private companies with billions of dollars to spare on lawsuits seize control of the food supply and you have no options left, guess what happens?

mRNA lettuce. And bioengineered everything.

They even admit the aim is to have the food connected to AI. Thus, consuming it would presumably connect you and your loved ones to AI, too.

Not only is this a privacy and complete control nightmare technocrats of old could have only dreamed of, this opens up a range of issues for a whole host of diseases humans will undoubtedly start to suffer from, because this will not be real food.

Joining us now to discuss one of the solutions to metabolic health and the increased threat on it is Ryan Richardson.

Maria opened the interview by asking a bigger question, why does it feel so hard for people to actually get healthy?

She pointed to recent efforts to change vaccine schedules being blocked and said it feels like “everything is poised against humanity” when it comes to breaking free from what’s making people sick in the first place.

From there, she shifted the focus to what people are experiencing outside that system. More and more individuals, she explained, are finding answers elsewhere, which suggests something important isn’t being addressed.

That’s when Ryan stepped in and brought it down to something much more basic.

He explained that a lot of what we’re dealing with today may come down to what’s missing, not just what’s wrong. Using vitamin B17 as his example, he said it used to be naturally present in everyday foods—for generations. But it has largely disappeared from our modern diet.

And in Ryan’s view, that’s not just a small detail.

It’s the starting point.

He believes several nutrients have been stripped from our food over time, but one stands above the rest in terms of impact.

“Vitamin B-17 is the most important.”

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At a recent health expo, something interesting happened.

Thousands of people were walking the floor, many already searching for answers outside the traditional system.

Instead of trying to convince the skeptics, Ryan told them to stand nearby and watch. Within minutes, people would walk up on their own and start sharing their experiences.

One after another.

Some were emotional. Some were overwhelmed. A few were even crying as they talked about what they had gone through.

Before long, a crowd started to form. People weren’t just listening, they were trying to understand what was happening.

Ryan said they gathered around 25 testimonials in a short window, completely unprompted.

And then things took another turn.

He said larger retailers started reaching out, including Walmart, asking what it would take to bring the product in.

For him, that moment stood out. Not just because of the attention, but because of what it suggested was building underneath it.

From there, the conversation shifted into why stories like that don’t translate into mainstream research.

Ryan walked through what he sees as the underlying issue. It’s not just that studies don’t exist, it’s why they don’t exist.

He explained that running a proper clinical trial can cost tens of millions of dollars, and that kind of investment only makes sense if there’s something to sell at the end of it.

Pharmaceutical drugs can be patented and monetized.

Natural compounds can’t.

So even if something shows promise, there’s no real incentive to fund the research needed to prove it at scale.

He added that even when attempts are made, there are restrictions on who can be tested, which makes it even harder to produce meaningful results.

In his view, that creates a system where certain things aren’t just overlooked, they’re effectively filtered out.

“At the end of proving B17… you get a high five… there’s no money to be made…”

One story stuck with Ryan more than most.

He shared a story about an 86-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and told she would need surgery to remove her breast.

On her way out, she ran into someone who suggested she try apricot seeds first.

Instead of moving forward with surgery right away, she decided to try it.

And she followed that approach for about three months.

When she went back for a follow-up, she was reportedly cancer free.

Ryan said she avoided the surgery entirely and still keeps that routine today, even encouraging her family to do the same.

It’s one of many stories they’ve heard, but the simplicity of it is what makes it stand out.

#ad: In 1975, doctors gave Rick Hill just 60 days to live.

Today he’s in his 70s—cancer-free for 50 years.

His journey included Laetrile (B17), enzyme therapy, detox protocols, and a major shift in nutrition. Above all, he took ownership of his health decisions.

That same prevention-first mindset still drives Richardson Nutritional Center today.

For decades, RNCstore.com has provided trusted, high-quality natural supplements designed to support nutrient balance and long-term wellness — from foundational vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

If you’re ready to be proactive about your health:

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As always, do your own research. Ask questions. Stay informed.

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DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Maria closed the episode by pulling everything back out to the bigger picture.

She pointed to new incentives pushing farmers toward AI-driven systems and said that while they’re presented as solutions, they come with conditions that shift control away from independent producers.

In her view, that leads toward a more centralized food system, where fewer players control what’s produced and how it’s made.

“You’re 100% correct,” Ryan said, agreeing that the system is moving further away from local, nutrient-rich food and toward something more controlled.

He emphasized getting back to basics, knowing where your food comes from, building relationships with farmers, and taking responsibility for what you put into your body.

Maria then brought it back to something simple.

She acknowledged that figuring this out can feel overwhelming, but she made it clear where people should start.

Health.

Because once that’s gone, everything else becomes harder to fight for.

“If we don’t have our health… it’s going to be very hard to fight this battle for humanity.”

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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