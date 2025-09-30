Adam Mockler is a 22-year-old social media influencer and liberal who is growing quickly online. He’s even made several appearances on CNN.

But today on Chris Cuomo’s podcast, he made a fatal mistake when he pushed a false claim about Charlie Kirk.

Here are your day’s top 10 headlines:

#10 - Chris Cuomo unexpectedly SHUTS DOWN young liberal pushing false claims about Charlie Kirk.

“You’re about to make the AOC mistake.”

Adam Mockler claimed Kirk believed the Civil Rights Act NEVER should have been passed.

But to his dismay, Cuomo immediately pushed back and set the record straight on what Kirk really believed.

MOCKLER: “This is a dude who repeatedly said the Civil Rights Act shouldn’t have been passed.”

CUOMO: “No, not at the same time. Two things. You’re about to make the AOC mistake… Charlie Kirk never said the Civil Rights Act [shouldn’t have been passed]… What he said was, Civil Rights Act: good. Needed it. Great.”

MOCKLER: “No.”

CUOMO: “Was then used to inculcate DEI and do these other things by extension of that law that he was against, and that it should have never been used for those purposes… to make it as an extension of a welfare program for blacks in every manifestation that he was against.”

MOCKLER: “No, I’ve heard him make that argument.”

CUOMO: “He didn’t say get rid of it.”

MOCKLER: “He said they never should have passed it. He said that, right?”

CUOMO: “No. I don’t think he did say that. I think what he said was what they did with it made it a mistake.”

#9 - Tucker Carlson bursts out laughing as Wikipedia’s Co-Founder Larry Sanger shows him the website’s BLACKLIST of banned sources.

“It’s so funny. This is amazing.”

Once you see which websites count as “reliable” and which are excluded, you’ll be laughing alongside Carlson.

BLACKLISTED:

• Breitbart

• Daily Caller

• Epoch Times

• Fox News

• New York Post

• The Federalist

GREEN-LIT:

• New York Times

• Washington Post

• CNN

• MSNBC

• The Nation

• Mother Jones

• GLAAD

• TV Guide

#8 - Secretary Bobby Kennedy says the Trump administration “FOR THE FIRST TIME” is researching environmental causes of certain cancers rising in children.

“[Some cancers] NEVER affected children before, and suddenly are epidemic! We’re gonna find the causes. They’re environmental causes. We’re gonna identify them, and work to ELIMINATE them.”

Credit: @EricLDaugh

#7 - Bill O’Reilly reveals the real reason Disney caved and put Jimmy Kimmel back on the air.

Hint: “It had nothing to do with freedom of speech at all.”

“The Journal today lays out what I said… the talent agencies in Los Angeles, all left wing, 100%, threatened Disney and Bob Iger and said, ‘If you don’t put Kimmel back on the air, a lot of our clients are not going to do business with you’… Iger surrendered on the spot, and then Kimmel went back.”

“Now think about that. Think about the power that the left in Hollywood has to bring a company like Disney to its knees.”

#6 - Keir Starmer struggles to come up with a legitimate reason why Digital IDs are needed to combat illegal immigration in Britain.

“There’s no point in people saying to me, ‘Why do we need it?’” He scorned.

Journalist @shellenberger writes:

“Gas-lighting in the extreme. Asked three separate times why digital IDs are suddenly somehow necessary to stop illegal migration, @Keir_Starmer offers Kamala-level word salad: “You must have mandatory digital ID in order to work because we have to stop illegal working.”

#5 - Chaos Erupts at School Board Meeting as Conservative Mom STRIPS to Protest Woke Bathroom Policy

#4 - Megyn Kelly Says She Knows How to Fix Illegal Immigration Crisis ‘Overnight’

#3 - Trump tells Pfizer CEO to his face that he is “surprised” he is agreeing to massive price cuts to his company’s drugs.

Albert Bourla smiled and stood silently as Trump announced news that axes his profit margins in America.

Pfizer will now be selling prescription drugs to Medicaid at the “most favored nation’s prices.”

This means that the company must match the lowest price it offers anywhere in the world.

For decades, Americans have been charged far more for the same medications sold cheaper overseas. Now, Pfizer will be forced to align U.S. prices with the lowest global rate for Medicaid patients

There are about 72 million people enrolled in Medicaid in the U.S. today. This will save taxpayers a fortune.

#2 - RFK Jr. delivers a blunt explanation of who Anderson Cooper’s “real boss” is.

Hint: It’s not CNN.

“I think Anderson Cooper makes about $20 million, give or take. If you say he’s got a $20 million salary and 75% of that or 80% of that is coming from the pharmaceutical companies (running non-stop ads), that’s who his real boss is.”

“Brought to you by Pfizer.”

#1 - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth NUKES fat generals and announces a new twice-yearly PT test for top brass.

“It’s unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading all around the world. It’s a BAD LOOK, and it’s not who we are!”

“You need to meet the height and weight standards.”

“Today, at my direction, every member of the Joint Force at every rank is required to take the PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. EVERY year of service.”

Credit: @EricLDaugh

