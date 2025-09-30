Credit: Davis Joint Unified School District/ ABC 10 video screenshot

A conservative mother who was angry over her school district’s woke and dangerous policies decided to drive home her point in a highly unusual and not exactly G-related fashion earlier this month.

As The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, Beth Bourne, the chair of Moms for Liberty in Yolo County, decided to take off her clothes at a Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on September 18 to protest the district’s junior high school locker room policies.

Before she stripped, Bourne explained that she wanted board members to understand how vulnerable students feel when classmates choose a locker room based on gender identity instead of assigned sex at birth. The school district lets students undress in whatever locker room they feel comfortable in based on how they identify.

“So I’m just going to give you an idea of what it looks like when I undress,” the 50-year-old activist said, removing her shirt and revealing her bikini top.

“This school district is saying that depending on a child’s transgender identity, that they can pick which bathroom they want,” Bourne continued.

WATCH:

Bourne continued to undress to the horror of the woke school board members.

“Right now, with this school district, we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms just based off,” she said while taking off her pants.

A trustee yelled in response: “No, you cannot.”

“I have my bathing suit on,” she fired back. “Excuse me, this is allowed.”

Vice President Hiram Jackson, who was filling in for Board President Joe DiNunzio in leading the meeting, then ordered a recess to stop the madness.

But Bourne was not agreeable and accused the board of censoring her.

“I’ve got to finish my comments,” Bourne yelled. “You are violating my First Amendment right, I am putting on my…

Her microphone was then cut off.

“You are disrupting,” Jackson replied while suspending the meeting.

ABC 10 reported the school board meeting later reconvened, with board members warning Bourne that she would be removed if she took off her clothes again.

However, Bourne began taking off her clothes again, causing the meeting to be recessed once more. Police were called, and the mother was then asked to leave.

Bourne told ABC10 that her First Amendment rights were violated and she is consulting an attorney.

