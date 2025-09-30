This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Steve Federico, father of Logan Federico, the young woman who was executed by a career criminal in a South Carolina home earlier this year, went off on Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies during a testimony on Monday morning.

As previously reported, a beautiful 22-year-old college student was fatally shot inside a Columbia, South Carolina, rental home earlier this year by a career criminal who was “on a spree of thefts, break-ins and credit card fraud,” the Columbia Police Department said.

In May, Logan Federico, a college student from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was spending the weekend at a rental home with friends in South Carolina when she was senselessly murdered by a career criminal.

Logan Federico was allegedly killed by Alexander Dickey in Columbia, South Carolina, earlier this month. (@EndWokeness / X screenshot)

After stealing firearms and credit cards from a nearby home, 30-year-old Alexander Dickey broke into the Columbia rental home, entered Logan Federico’s room, and executed her while she was on her knees begging for her life.

Dickey fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and allegedly used stolen credit cards taken from the nearby home.

Police pursued Dickey after he fled into the woods. He reportedly broke into another home and set it on fire before police took him into custody after a standoff in Gaston.

Dickey was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, weapons possession, and larceny.

Alexander Dickey is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal rap sheet.

Logan Federico’s distraught father, Steve Federico, fought through tears as he spoke during a press conference earlier this year.

“I am Logan Haley Federico’s father, better known as ‘Dad,’ or her hero. Unfortunately, that day, I could not be her hero,” Steve Federico said. “My daughter, I cherished. She was a strong, fun-loving individual who did what she wanted to do and was spicy.”

“My daughter was working hard at school, working two jobs, to become a teacher. She loved and adored kids — children of all ages,” the father said. “The message I wanted to send to Dickey, who took my daughter’s life — this is from her: ‘You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body, but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me.’”

On Monday, Steve Federico unleashed during a North Carolina House Judiciary hearing.

“You pissed off the wrong daddy!” Federico shouted.

WATCH:

Later Monday evening, Steve Federico appeared on Fox News to discuss the hearing with host Laura Ingraham.

Federico was outraged after one of the worthless Democrat politicians confused his daughter, Logan, with Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee who was recently murdered on the North Carolina light rail by another black career criminal.

“How dare you not know her name!” Federico shouted during the hearing.

Steve Federico told Laura Ingraham that mixing up his daughter’s name during the hearing was not a mistake, but it was humiliating.

“Her picture was right there. They’re blondes, they’re beautiful — but she didn’t even know who Logan was,” Federico told Laura Ingraham.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

