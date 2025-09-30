This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Hailey Gomez

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” that if Republicans wanted to solve the United States’ illegal immigration crisis “overnight” they would implement E-Verify.

President Donald Trump expanded his immigration crackdown over the weekend, sending Border Patrol troops to Chicago. Speaking with journalist Michael Shellenberger, Kelly said half the Republican Party would resist her solution because many are tied to businesses and farms that allegedly hire illegal immigrants.

“If they really wanted these illegals out, they would implement E-Verify, and we would get millions of them out like that overnight. But they won’t do it because the Republican Party is still half run by the Chamber of Commerce Republicans who hire all these illegals on their businesses and their farms and what have you. And they really don’t want to see Trump do that,” Kelly said.

“That’s the only reason that makes sense for why he wouldn’t do it. But this he likes because it’s muscular, and it makes him look tough. People would like to see this happen,” Kelly added. “I think people on the right are thrilled to see this happen. People on the left act like it’s absolutely horrific what we’re doing. We’re back in the middle of the Nuremberg trials or we need them for these people.”

In 1996, Congress passed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA), requiring the Social Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to “conduct an employment verification pilot program.” That program became E-Verify, a free “internet-based system that implements the requirements of IIRIRA by allowing any U.S. employer to electronically confirm the employment eligibility of its newly hired employees,” according to the program’s website.

States like Alabama, Arizona, Georgia and Mississippi require E-Verify for all or most public and private employers. Others, including California, Illinois and Nevada, have no statewide requirements or have passed laws prohibiting mandatory use of the system.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported from the United States by the administration or self-deported since Trump took office in January.

“The Trump administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. Two million illegal aliens have left the United States in less than 250 days, including an estimated 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 deportations,” a press release from the DHS states.

Trump is increasing the number of agents in Democratic-led cities like Chicago. Republicans have raised concerns about the safety of Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. In a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the “dangerous rhetoric is contributing to ICE law enforcement officers facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations.”

Trump administration officials, including border czar Tom Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, have criticized Democrats for their rhetoric against ICE agents. Some, like Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, labeled ICE a “modern-day Gestapo,” while Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett compared ICE agents to “slave patrols.”

