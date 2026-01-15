The Vigilant Fox

TriTorch
1h

Vigilant Fox, here is something for you to please consider:

"If you collect 100 black ants and 100 fire ants and put them in a glass jar nothing will happen.

But if you take the jar, shake it violently and leave it on the table, the ants will start killing each other.

Reds believe that black is the enemy, while black believes that red is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. The same is true in society.

Men vs Women Black vs White Faith vs Science Youngs vs Old etc...

Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves: Who rocked the jar?"

Please read this article, it lays bare the havoc they are causing:

There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject.

There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject.. We cannot let them get away with these ridiculous ancient divide and conquer tactics...

It is us vs the 1%. That’s always how its been. Every single red and blue voter on the planet has way more in common with each other, and shares way more of the same values with one another, than both of them combined vs the 1% who consider us cattle. They are our predators. We work to enrich them. They feast on our efforts and divide us, while working to replace us with AI, and raining down scorn.

Julie Harris
1hEdited

There are two government entities fighting each other. It boils down simply to this. The feds have jurisdiction to go in and then arrest illegal criminals in our country. The state of Minnesota the city of Minneapolis are blocking that, they are not cooperating with the federal government, Text book insurrection !! The federal government is doing its legal job to make us safe from those that would harm us when the local government are not intervening or helping and they are releasing illegal criminals back into our society. It is left up to our federal government to take care and make sure we are all safe. That’s all this is about!!! and the interference of these protestors and the violence should Steven A Smith prove to you what is really going on and blaming it on Trump and our ice agents is incorrect.

