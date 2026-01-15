Happy Thursday, readers. It’s been another eventful day in the news cycle.

#10 - Caller makes Stephen A. Smith completely RETHINK who’s really responsible for ICE chaos.

Smith was nearly convinced it was Trump’s fault until Keith from New York raised a “very poignant issue.”

KEITH: “During the prior administrations (Obama, Bush, etc.), there was cooperation with local jurisdictions [to hand people over to ICE].”

SMITH: Keith… I want to applaud you for calling up and bringing up this issue because you brought up a very poignant issue that I haven’t heard one single caller address in weeks about ICE. You spoke to the level of cooperation between the administration and the White House, the federal government, and local and state law enforcement. There was a level of cooperation.”

“The question is, why has that cooperation not existed? And my point is that’s a huge, huge question. Because if the level of cooperation that no longer exists… started in 2016 when Trump came into office… then that means that either Trump is engaging in a whole bunch of stuff that is considered unconstitutional, or the local and state officials in sanctuary cities specifically... are being IMPEDIMENTS to laws being executed and exercised.”

“Right now, we all believe it’s Trump because we see the optics, and it doesn’t look good… However, we’re able to discover that this stuff is being instigated by folks on the left… that’s a DIFFERENT ARGUMENT.”

“I don’t like the fact that local and state governments get the right to usurp federal authorities and just ignore the laws that they want to ignore. I don’t like nor trust Trump and his administration.”

“If we were to find out that a lot of the stuff that’s going on is because it was instigated by the left… And it was aimed specifically for the Trump administration… we’ve got ourselves a PROBLEM.”

#9 – Karoline Leavitt completely steamrolls fake news reporter who called the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good a murderer.

This might be the hardest I’ve ever seen Leavitt come after anyone. A brutal 72-second exchange.

“You’re a left-wing hack, you’re not a reporter. You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat. You’re pretending like you’re a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist, and the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias.”

“Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t. I bet you didn’t even read up on those stories.

“I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country.”

“Shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you’re a real, honest journalist.”

#8 - Conservative commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek reveals she’s been BANNED from traveling to the UK.

She writes:

“No reason given. No right to appeal. Zero due process. Just an email saying the UK government deems me ‘not conducive to the public good’ - exactly three days after I criticized Keir Starmer. I guess my point that the UK is no longer a free country has been indisputably proven.”

#7 - Piers Morgan puts sunglass-wearing liberal IN HIS PLACE as his “regime change” argument against Michael Knowles implodes.

Kyle Kulinski called Knowles a “c*ck” moments earlier. Piers Morgan stepped in and shut him down.

KULINSKI: “Tell me the name of the minister of defense in Venezuela.”

KNOWLES: “I don’t know. Whatever his name is.”

KULINSKI: “Well, and that’s the problem. You’re advocating for a regime change.”

KNOWLES: “I just said the opposite. I argued against a regime change.”

MORGAN: “He actually said the opposite. I heard Michael Knowles. I just want to correct something. I heard Michael Knowles say the regime remains there. Right? So he said the opposite.”

KULINSKI: “He wanted to take out Maduro. Don’t give me that cutesy little (indistinct).”

MORGAN: “Yes, but he made the point of the regime. The regime is still there. And the vice president appears to be much more compliant with running Venezuela the way America would prefer for its national security than Maduro. So that’s what Michael said. He didn’t advocate regime change.”

KULINSKI: “Kidnapping the president is not regime change?”

After hogging all the airtime, Piers Morgan pumped the brakes on Kulinski, saying, “Hang on. Coleman hasn’t said a word yet,” and moved on.

#6 - Resurfaced video uncovers Bernie Sanders saying open borders would “make everyone in America poorer.”

"Open borders? That's a Koch brothers proposal which essentially says there is no United States... It would make everyone in America poorer... Right-wing people would love an open border to bring in all kinds of people to work for $2 to $3 an hour."



- Bernie Sanders 2015

#5 - Karoline Leavitt confirms any and all leakers under President Trump will be caught, tracked down, and locked up.

A Pentagon leaker has been jailed, and a Washington Post reporter’s house was raided.

“Legal action will be taken against anyone, including members of the press or federal employees, if you break the law and endanger our men and women in uniform!”

#1 - Nick Shirley releases his second video exposing more than $16 million in Somali welfare fraud.

Nick Shirley and David walked into a Somali “transportation company” which receives millions of dollars of state taxpayer money only to find out it is actually a money wiring business.

“This is fraud! This is supposed to be Safari Transportation,” Nick Shirley said.

