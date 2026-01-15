This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The American Civil Liberties Union has rolled out a new campaign pushing for biological males to compete in women’s sports, just as the Supreme Court takes up cases that could finally protect female athletes from unfair competition.

Featuring ‘stars’ including Megan Rapinoe and Naomi Watts, the ad frames this as a fight for “freedom,” when in reality it’s just another leftist assault on women’s rights and fair play.

The ACLU’s “More Than A Game” ad, launched during women’s basketball games on January 12, features celebrities and young people delivering lines like: “When you’re young, you believe that you can do anything. And then the world tries to set limits for you. Tell you what’s allowed, what is normal, who you’re supposed to be.”

It continues: “But on the field, the track, the court, here you get to be exactly who you want. Because at our core, we still are kids that just want to play. The go big game changers. The living, breathing fabric of this country.”

The ad closes with: “Supporting trans youth isn’t just about sports. It’s about freedom on and off the field. It’s more than a game.”

The campaign ties directly to Supreme Court cases challenging bans on transgender girls in school sports in West Virginia and Idaho.

Rapinoe has stated: “I am not going to be tricked into sacrificing hard fought civil rights protections because of anti-trans rhetoric. All women will be harmed if the Court rules against the young trans people at the center of these cases and I wanted to make unambiguously clear that I am on the side of equality and justice.”

Watts, whose child reportedly identifies as transgender, adds in the ad: “It’s about freedom.”

Of course, this completely ignores the real victims: female athletes robbed of opportunities, safety, and medals by males leveraging biological edges.

This push comes right after the Olympics finally acknowledged what everyone knows: men have inherent advantages over women in sports, leading to a ban on transgender athletes in women’s events. As we previously highlighted, the IOC’s policy shift was a win for science and fairness, highlighting decades of evidence that no amount of ideology can erase.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who spoke at a Supreme Court rally against male inclusion in women’s sports, slammed the ACLU’s arguments in one case, noting males’ inherent advantages like bone structure and reduced injury risk. “We cannot remove male physical advantage. NO male belongs in female sport. It’s cheating,” she posted. Davies emphasized: “The Supreme Court’s trans athlete ruling matters to women everywhere.”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasted human rights groups like the ACLU for prioritizing trans demands over women’s rights: “Unreal how all these ‘human rights’ organizations are so willingly chucking women’s rights out the window…”

XX-XY Athletics, a brand championing women’s sports, fired back at the ACLU directly: “The only rights being violated when males compete in women’s sports are those of the women. You are fighting for the wrong side here.” They shared footage from rallies, underscoring the fight to keep sports fair.

Leftist campaigns like this one expose the hypocrisy: claiming to empower women while stripping them of hard-won spaces. Real freedom means safeguarding biology-based categories, not bowing to ridiculous woke pressure that endangers girls’ dreams and safety.

As the Supreme Court deliberates, this could be a turning point—rejecting the erasure of women’s rights in favor of common-sense protections for female athletes.

