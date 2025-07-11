You’re probably here to sign up for my Top 10 lists or exclusive reports. Here’s how it works:

First, enter your email below—this is my direct line to keep you updated.

Every afternoon or evening, I’ll send you the top 10 things I think really mattered in the news that day. It saves you time and spares you the headache of scrolling through social media all day.

And whenever a big interview or story breaks, I’ll break it down for you in simple, plain English.

Live your life while I sift through the news for you. Sign up below.

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME:

For the past three and a half years, I’ve been in the fight—calling out COVID tyranny, helping Trump win, exposing medical lies, driving RFK Jr. across the HHS finish line, and backing MAHA efforts.

My work has generated billions of impressions and amassed over 2 million social media followers.

But the mission has always been bigger than numbers: to push a pro-human, pro-liberty message—because the government has too much power, your tax dollars are being stolen, and no one’s coming to save us but ourselves.

That is still very much my mission, and I think it’s time you knew a little more about me.

No, I’m not doxxing myself. But I am pulling back the curtain on how this page all started—and how I became the entity known as “The Vigilant Fox.”

Before and during COVID, I worked in healthcare.

I was always quiet—never voiced strong opinions.

Then, I witnessed the worst assault on human liberties I had ever seen in my life.

The verbal abuse, the shaming, the blaming of the unvaccinated, coupled with the ruination of people’s livelihoods and denied surgeries, was too much to ignore.

Here’s a video recap of what happened and what we had to endure.

I had zero presence on social media, but I knew I had to act. I couldn’t sit back and watch COVID tyranny spiral out of control.

So, I pulled a pseudonym out of my butt, and “The Vigilant Fox” was born.

I stopped playing video games, watching sports, or doing anything for leisure, and my sole focus was on disrupting the narrative.

After doing my own research—reading and watching podcasts—I discovered a unique strength in my ability to clip videos of dissenting doctors, protests, and anti-mandate opinions.

The authorities wanted to make you feel like a bad person, an idiot, insane for not getting jabbed, but I wanted to reassure everyone that they were not alone in their convictions.

At the height of COVID insanity, I was clipping and sharing videos eight to ten hours a day while working a full-time job. I desperately wanted to make any dent I could.

Then, holy cow, my hard work started paying off: I amassed a decent-sized following, my clips were reaching millions of people, and I got offered my first media gig at a conservative news company.

Several months later, I made a leap of faith and left my job to pursue citizen journalism full-time.

I figured that instead of helping a small number of people, I could help A LOT more people by having more time to dismantle the COVID narrative and expose hidden truths.

My family thinks I am crazy. They only vaguely know what I do now. And they probably think I’m an insane, unvaccinated “conspiracy theorist” and insurrectionist.

However, in spite of that, I have zero regrets about giving up my job for a life of social media.

George Orwell once said, “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” My mission is to continue doing just that—as best as I can—for as long as I can.

Share

My Personal Accomplishments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Peter McCullough were the three most influential figures of the COVID era. I wouldn’t dare claim to have had more impact than any of them—but somehow, I’ve built a larger 𝕏 following than two of these three legends.

At the height of COVID, while all the medical freedom heroes were speaking truth, my job was to clip the most impactful soundbites and make those moments go viral.

I was so effective that Twitter (before Elon acquired it) had to shut me up for good. I was banned not once, not twice, but three times from that platform.

This video of Steve Kirsch is what finally got me. Twitter couldn’t handle the truth.

Steve was so impressed by how I risked everything to make his message go viral that he gave me a personal shout-out on Substack, which made my Telegram following explode. Thank you, Steve. I will never forget that.

Once Elon restored my account on December 26, 2022, I grew that account from 45,000 followers to 1.7 million in two and a half short years.

With that kind of reach, I went to work, racking up 3.6 billion impressions on 𝕏 in the last 12 months. And I peaked at exactly the right time: election season.

Trump is far from perfect, but if Kamala had won, it could’ve been a death sentence for America as we know it. And our efforts helped avoid that disaster.

Once Trump became president, there was another critical goal on the table: to get Bobby Kennedy confirmed as HHS Secretary.

Shortly after his confirmation hearing, I put out a thread summarizing it, racking up over 25 million views on 𝕏.

My friend, A Midwestern Doctor, piled on, pointing out that Kennedy’s biggest critics during his confirmation hearing werealso receiving BIG pharma bucks.

That post was shared by Elon Musk and was seen over 33 million times on 𝕏.

The next day, Kennedy confronted Bernie Sanders, calling out his Big Pharma bucks to his face. This was another key moment that went viral and shifted public opinion in Kennedy’s favor.

I believe those critical posts—and Kennedy’s confrontation—were the turning point. They exposed an uncomfortable truth, and the public pressure that followed forced key Republican Senators to side with Kennedy over pharma.

If that had not happened, there is a good chance Kennedy would not be HHS secretary today.

Leave a comment

Where This Mission Is Headed Next

The next goal on the table is to build a team of truth tellers around me to keep busting narratives. Recently, I launched a new show with Maria Zeee and hired Overton to help me cover more breaking stories.

I’ve also been transforming A Midwestern Doctor’s brilliant 10,000-word medical exposés into something much more accessible for the average person.See those here.

I’m building a team: more staff, more writers, more boots on the digital ground to make truth go viral. This is an information war, and I’ve got a heck of a weapon (platform).

2026 Midterms will be here before we know it. And the fight to expand the majority in the House and Senate will decide whether the MAGA and MAHA agendas move forward… or stall.

I’ve done everything I can on my own. Now, I’m asking for your help to scale this mission and fight even harder.

Subscribe for just $5/month or $50/year. Your support doesn’t go into my pocket—it goes straight into building the team and amplifying the truth.

When you fund this fight, you load the next round—because I am your weapon.

Ready to take it up a notch? Become a founding member for $99/year and help lead the charge.

If money’s tight, I get it—that’s why I’m offering a limited-time 50% discount on yearly subscriptions. Every dollar helps fuel the mission and makes a real difference.

Get 50% off for 1 year

This is my promise: I will not let you down. I’ll keep fighting every single day—for my family, for humanity, and for every single one of you reading this.

I know how to get things done. And with your help, we accomplish so much more.

God bless you and your families. And God bless the United States of America.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

Get 50% off for 1 year