This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley grilled a doctor who dodged questions about whether men could get pregnant during a Wednesday hearing.

Dr. Nisha Verma, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Wednesday that focused on pharmaceuticals used to induce abortions. Hawley started the exchange by asking Verma a question after she claimed efforts to restrict abortion-inducing drugs were more about politics than science.

“Can men get pregnant?” Hawley asked, with Verma responding, “I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is.”

“The goal is the truth and to establish a biological reality. So, can men get pregnant?” Hawley asked.

WATCH:

In 2021, the Biden administration replaced the term “mother” with “birthing person,” in an effort to imply that biological females who identified as transgender men were actually men.

“You testified a moment ago science and evidence should control medicine, not politics. Do science and evidence tell us that biological men can get pregnant?” Hawley asked, with Verna claiming in response, “I also think yes and no questions like this are a political tool.”

“Yes and no questions are about the truth doctor… You’re a doctor who has been called by the other side as an expert who follows the science and evidence, so I just want to know, can men get pregnant?” Hawley asked, with Verna replying, “I think you’re trying to reduce the complexity… I think you’re also conflating male and female…”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring the government recognized the “biological reality of sex” within hours of taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, defining terms like male, female, man, woman, boy and girl.

“This isn’t hard doctor. Can men get pregnant? Yes or no?” Hawley asked, with Verma replying, “I would be more than happy to have a conversation with you that is not coming from a place that is trying to be polarizing.”

“Biological men don’t get pregnant. There’s a difference between biological men and women,” Hawley told Verma. “I don’t know how we can take you seriously and your claims to be a person of science if you won’t level with us on this basic issue.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share