Journalist Nick Shirley dropped part two of his investigation into rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Last month Nick Shirley exposed more than $110 million in Somali fraud in one day.

On Wednesday, Nick Shirley released his second video exposing more than %16 million in Somali welfare fraud.

“In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers,” Nick Shirley said.

Nick Shirley and David walked into a Somali “transportation company” which receives millions of dollars of state taxpayer money only to find out it is actually a money wiring business.

“This is fraud! This is supposed to be Safari Transportation,” Nick Shirley said.

WATCH:

Last month an angry Somali woman ‘working’ at a daycare – with no children inside – slammed the door as journalist Nick Shirley asked some simple questions about the so-called children’s center.

Minnesota Childcare Center claims it takes care of 102 children, however, the facility is empty.

“We’re just wondering where the children are,” David, a man who has been investigating the Somali fraud for years, asked. “It says you have 102 children here, and you got $2.66 million this year in funding. And $2.5 million last year. We’re just wondering where the kids are.”

“And who are you?” the Somali asked.

Another Somali learning center couldn’t even spell ‘learning’ correctly.

“We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable,” Nick Shirley said.

WATCH:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced he won’t be seeking reelection after Nick Shirley’s investigative reporting exposing the Somali fraud.

