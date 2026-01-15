This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) livestream had to be deleted from YouTube on Wednesday over technical issues.

Walz gave an address to his constituents where he accused President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem of conducting an “occupation” and of wanting violence. The stream got deleted from YouTube as the sound was hardly audible and echoes could be heard of Walz’s voice.

Walz accused ICE agents of raining terror among racial minorities in Minnesota, kidnapping people and of “dragging pregnant women.” He called on Minnesotans to film ICE agents as they conduct operations, despite Noem previously warning that filming officers endangers their safety.

“If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record. Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution,” Walz said.

The Trump administration sent roughly 1,000 additional agents to Minnesota to allow agents to conduct their operations safely. Protests erupted throughout the state in response to the death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent after she hit him with her vehicle and caused him to suffer from internal bleeding.

State and city officials in Minnesota and Illinois filed federal lawsuits against the administration, arguing that the deployment of immigration officers to the Minneapolis and Chicago regions violated the U.S. Constitution.

Noem said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News that any individuals who conducted “violent activities against law enforcement” would face prosecution.

“If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Following Good’s death, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE to “get the fuck out” of the city. He argued on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that the largest immigration enforcement operations should not be taking place in Minneapolis, but rather in a place with more illegal immigrants.

