#10 - Anthony Fauci warns: “The next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity and mortality.”

“What is likely to happen,” Fauci says, “is the emergence of another respiratory disease.”

“It may be another coronavirus, because we know that coronaviruses, really, mostly in bats, have the capability of binding to receptors that are in humans.”

“It could be another flu,” Fauci continued. “We’re dealing with H5N1 now, which is bird flu, which has taken the somewhat disturbing step of infecting mammals, namely cows and cats and other mammals, which means it’s adapting itself more to a human.”

“So my concern, Walter, is that whenever that happens, the next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity and mortality,” Fauci said.

When asked if the cuts at HHS and “our attitude towards science” are making the situation “a little bit more dangerous,” Fauci replied, “Oh, absolutely!”

#9 - Dr. Oz drops bombshells on the massive waste, fraud, and abuse bleeding Medicare and Medicaid.

Oz explained that people are unknowingly signed up for coverage, illegal schemes are funneling taxpayer dollars to those who aren’t eligible, and the same patient can be billed in multiple states with no federal oversight catching it.

It also turns out that 230,000 Americans were enrolled in Obamacare plans without even knowing it.

#8 – Tucker Carlson is horrified to learn that over 9 million children have already received the COVID shot—and that the injections are still happening.

His reaction at the end of this clip says it all.

#7 - Resurfaced clip from 2008 shows Bernie Sanders arguing that free trade without tariffs will destroy American manufacturing.

Of course, Bernie Sanders now declares that Trump’s tariffs will destroy America.

#6 - Calley Means GOES OFF on Politico and Anti-MAHA Lobbyists in Viral Smackdown

He said turning on CNBC feels like watching a pharmaceutical infomercial, describing the experience as: “It’s a Skyrizi commercial followed by Scott Gottlieb saying how Bobby’s killing people, followed by breathless coverage of the measles outbreak—and no mention of the mental health crisis.”

“It is insane for you to insinuate that the thing standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats.”

#5 - Scientists Shocked: World’s FIRST Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Contaminated with DNA and SV40

We finally have the proof—peer-reviewed and published.

#4 - Jenny McCarty reveals chilling encounter after speaking out on vaccine issue.

• After going public about her son’s autism and the vaccine link, Jenny McCarthy received a private visit from a man with a warning.

• He claimed to work for a top-level PR firm and said he was approached by a government agency.

• His job? To create a campaign to discredit her and label her “anti-vaccine.”

• He said he turned down the offer—because his own child had gone through the same thing.

•The man warned her that they would find someone else to do it and use the media to come after her hard.

• McCarthy was stunned and asked him to repeat everything—she said she had chills all over her body.

• When she asked why they’d attack her despite her not being anti-vaccine, he replied, “Doesn’t matter.”

• According to him, they had the media on their side and would do whatever it took to bury her message.

#3 - Scott Jennings blows a hole in the Democrats’ tariff outrage—exposing the economic hypocrisy they don’t want you to see.

While the Left panics over Trump’s tariffs, Jennings points out something they’ve conveniently forgotten: they’ve spent years demanding higher corporate taxes. And what are tariffs? A tax on corporate activity.

@ScottJenningsKY exposed their double standard in one fell swoop:

“I do find it interesting in this conversation, though, about Democrats finding their, you know, free market bonafides all of a sudden.”

“These are the same party that's been arguing that corporations need to pay higher taxes.”

“Effectively, a tariff is just a tax on corporate activity. That's what it is. And Democrats for years have argued for higher corporate tax rates. And now they're arguing against effectively a tax on corporate activity.”

Then Jennings pitched the genius play that Trump should make next:

“I think if I were Donald Trump, I might next week say, you know what, I'll meet you—I’ll meet you on this.”

“Let's slash the corporate tax rate in half and it will mitigate. It will mitigate your concerns about the tariffs.”

And that’s when he dropped the mic:

“I bet you you wouldn't find one Democrat who would agree to it, even though it would be an amazing idea.”

#2 – A previously healthy 1-year-old baby girl died after receiving the MMR vaccine and being diagnosed with leukemia days later.

The media won’t touch this story.

While undergoing chemotherapy, she developed a rash—and tests confirmed the measles virus from the vaccine had spread to her brain, causing a fatal case of vaccine-associated measles encephalitis.

Read the full details here.

#1 - Billionaire Democrat donor turned DOGE ally drops bombshell and says Biden’s border policies handed $13–15 billion a year to human traffickers—and helped import future Democratic voters.

“We gave $13 to $15 billion a year to human traffickers. That’s what this system did,” Antonio Gracias lamented.

Gracias’ team combed through voter rolls in four states and uncovered thousands of non-citizens not only registered to vote, but in many cases, actually voted.

“We looked at the voter rolls in four states, and we found thousands of these people [non-citizens] on the voter rolls, and we found many of those people had voted. In one state in particular, well over a thousand voted.”

His conclusion?

“I think this [Biden’s border policy] was a move to import voters.”

