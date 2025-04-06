This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

New infuriating details have emerged in the horrific murder of a gifted young Texas high school athlete who had his whole life ahead of him.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 16-year-old track and football star Austin Metcalf was brutally stabbed to death Wednesday morning during a championship track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Metcalf, a junior at Frisco Memorial High School, was attacked in broad daylight by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony of rival school Frisco Centennial around 10 a.m. after the youth became upset about being told he was in the wrong place. Anthony has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter then described his final moments in a heartbreaking Thursday afternoon interview on Fox News.

“I turned my head around, and all of a sudden, I see him running down the bleachers, just grabbing his chest. The blood was rushing out. He said, Yeah, he got stabbed. He got stabbed,'” Hunter Metcalf explained.

“At first, I froze for half a second. I didn’t know what to do. Then I saw him about to fall”, he continued. “I went over there—I grabbed him. pushed my hand on there (his chest), trying to make it (the bleeding) stop, and I grabbed his head.”

“I looked into his eyes… I saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too.”

On Friday, CBS released more details about the attack. Anthony, for some reason, decided to sit down under Metcalf’s school tent before being asked to leave. Assuming this is true, can anyone blame Metcalf for confronting Anthony?

The outlet also revealed that the police noted Anthony’s chilling final words to Metcalf before he finally stabbed the Frisco Memorial High School junior: “Touch me and see what happens.” Essentially, a death threat.

A couple of witnesses alleged this is precisely what Metcalf did, which supposedly provoked Anthony into killing him. No one knew Anthony had any weapon on him.

Anthony then fled the scene after knifing Metcalf before a police officer caught up to him. The Dallas Morning News reported that as the officer escorted Metcalf to the patrol car, the youth began “crying hysterically” and claimed, “He put his hands on me; I told him not to.”

CBS reported that after an officer captured Anthony and said he had the alleged suspect, the teen confessed to the crime.

One can imagine the race-baiting left will try to use part of this information as an excuse to justify Anthony’s sinister actions. But when is supposedly merely touching an individual justification for ending their life?

