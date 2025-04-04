Image: Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I am sure when parents take their children to the pediatrician for routine vaccinations, they could not possibly consider that a few days or weeks later their child could develop a condition where immunosuppressive therapy would be warranted.

Costales C, Sahoo MK, Huang C, Guimaraes CV, Born D, Kushner L, Gans HA, Doan TA, Pinsky BA. Vaccine-Associated Measles Encephalitis in Immunocompromised Child, California, USA. Emerg Infect Dis. 2022 Apr;28(4):906-908. doi: 10.3201/eid2804.212357. PMID: 35318930; PMCID: PMC8962891.

Researchers at Stanford University led by Costales et al reported a tragic case.

A previously healthy infant received dose 1 of the MMR ProQuad vaccine (Merck, https://www.merck.com) at her 1-year well-child visit. Over the following week, the patient experienced fevers, and acute myeloid leukemia was diagnosed. During induction chemotherapy, a diffuse morbilliform rash developed. A nasopharyngeal swab sample was positive for MV RNA by a laboratory-developed multiplex quantitative reverse transcription PCR (7). We detected all 3 genomic targets: the nucleoprotein, hemagglutinin, and large protein genes.

The measles vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine. In this case, the vaccine measles virus hypermutated to a fatal strain that invaded the brain and killed the child.

Chances are if the child was unvaccinated, the AML would have been treated in the usual fashion with a good chance at survival. The 5-year survival rate for children with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) diagnosed before age 2 is around 60-70%, with some subtypes having higher survival rates, according to the American Cancer Society and other sources.

Very rare deaths with measles must be weighed with equally rare cases of vaccine deaths. It is exceeding difficult for the human mind to factor in any event occurring less than one percent of the time.

As a result, parents and doctors should have a complete free choice on the issue of vaccination with no pressure, coercion, or threat of reprisal for whatever decision is made.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Costales C, Sahoo MK, Huang C, Guimaraes CV, Born D, Kushner L, Gans HA, Doan TA, Pinsky BA. Vaccine-Associated Measles Encephalitis in Immunocompromised Child, California, USA. Emerg Infect Dis. 2022 Apr;28(4):906-908. doi: 10.3201/eid2804.212357. PMID: 35318930; PMCID: PMC8962891.

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

Share