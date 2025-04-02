Calley Means just dropped a series of truth bombs at Politico’s Health Care Summit—and anti-MAHA lobbyists weren’t ready for it.

Lighting up the stage, Means ripped into the federal health agencies and the medical establishment, calling them out for being captured by industry lobbyists.

He said these agencies have “utterly failed” and blamed them for overseeing a decades-long decline in American health.

The election of President Trump, he argued, wasn’t just political—it was a clear message from voters demanding deep reform at every level of these broken institutions.

When it came to food policy, Means didn’t hold back in calling out how lobbyists have corrupted the system.

“One thing Bobby Kennedy is not going to do,” he told Politico’s Dasha Burns, “is entertain comments from food lobbyists using food prices as an excuse to continue poisoning children. That’s not going to work… We have 10,000 chemicals in our food that are not allowed in any other country.”

With respect to the media’s fear campaign about research funding cuts, he shut that narrative down, too.

“Research funding has not been cut,” Means said. Instead, the administration is targeting indirect funding—“that fundamentally means more money is going to researchers.”

He added that rank-and-file researchers are actually welcoming the changes.

When Politico tried to pivot the conversation toward the surge in political focus on chronic disease, Means flipped the script and pointed the finger where it belongs.

POLITICO: “I don't remember another time in history when there has been this much talk in politics about chronic disease, about childhood disease.”

“No thanks to a lot of lobbyists in this room,” Means replied. “But we’re very glad the American voters have pushed that forward.” That one hit hard.

But the moment of the day came when Means lit up the media establishment and the bureaucratic class in one stunning takedown.

He said turning on CNBC feels like watching a pharmaceutical infomercial, describing the experience as: “It’s a Skyrizi commercial followed by Scott Gottlieb saying how Bobby’s killing people, followed by breathless coverage of the measles outbreak—and no mention of the mental health crisis.”

Then he delivered the line that stunned everyone in the room: “It is insane for you to insinuate that the thing standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats.”

Means didn’t stop there. He pointed out how agencies like the NIH and FDA have failed to innovate, presiding over skyrocketing rates of chronic disease, especially in children. He questioned why we’re still spending billions on a bloated bureaucracy when America leads the world in almost every chronic illness.

He highlighted the fact that most pediatric organizations are now captured by Big Pharma—“90% funded by pharma,” he noted—while pushing drugs like Ozempic on six-year-olds.

His message was clear that this isn’t “health care,” it’s sick-care—and Americans are done with it.

Overall, Means delivered an excellent performance that Politico’s Dasha Burns couldn’t keep up with.

This is what happens when the media and the medical establishment invite someone into the room who can actually debunk their lies in real time.

People are waking up. They voted for this. It’s time to make America healthy again.

