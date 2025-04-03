Dr. Mary Talley Bowden left Tucker Carlson visibly shaken after dropping a chilling COVID vaccine statistic that’s impacting millions of children right now.

Before her appearance on Carlson’s show, Dr. Bowden, a Texas-based ENT specialist, rose to prominence in the medical freedom movement by speaking out against vaccine mandates and advocating for early treatment options like ivermectin.

She gained national attention after she was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for challenging the prevailing COVID narrative.

Despite the backlash, Bowden has remained committed to the Hippocratic Oath, successfully treating an impressive total of over 6,000 COVID patients without a single death.

Before Tucker became visibly disturbed, Dr. Bowden pointed to data from the CDC’s VAERS system, explaining that over 38,000 deaths have been reported following the rollout of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines.

She said that under normal circumstances, such numbers would’ve prompted the FDA to pull the shots.

Instead, they pushed forward, adding the COVID vaccine to the routine childhood schedule, with the expectation that babies receive three doses by just nine months of age.

She added that the shots are still under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children under 12—not fully FDA approved—and yet they remain on the official vaccine schedule.

Tucker was horrified when Dr. Bowden mentioned a disturbing fact: “According to the CDC, 9 million American children have gotten the latest version of these COVID shots,” she said.

Clearly caught off guard, Carlson asked, “Actually?”

“Yes,” Bowden confirmed.

“Still?” he pressed.

“Yes. Yes. 9 million [kids]—12% [of US children have been injected].”

Tucker, in disbelief, asked, “Wait, this is going on right now?”

“Yes,” Bowden replied.

“I think we voted against this,” Tucker said.

“Yeah,” Bowden confirmed.

“Correct?” Tucker stressed.

“I don’t know,” Dr. Bowden answered.

“You’re very diplomatic, but I’m just stunned to learn that that’s happening right now,” Tucker exclaimed.

“Could this be shut down?” he asked.

“It should have been shut down a long time ago,” Dr. Bowden answered. “And you know, what’s the—”

Tucker interrupted: “9 million babies have had COVID shots?”

“Yeah. Well, children. Minors,” Dr. Bowden clarified.

Tucker’s reaction at the end says it all:

The conversation took another dark turn when Carlson asked about the potential long-term consequences of these shots, to which Dr. Bowden pointed to a disturbing trend.

“I don’t see a ton of cancer in my practice,” she said, “but I do have friends at MD Anderson, and they said they’ve never seen anything like it. The young people coming in with very advanced tumors, I think that’s what we have to be worried about now.”

She explained that getting updated cancer data is difficult, but the anecdotal reports are piling up. “It’s hard to get up-to-date cancer numbers, but I’m hearing all sorts of things. There are probably people who have access to that data, but publicly, it’s hard [to get access].”

This raises a profound question we must now consider as a society: What have we done?

In our rush to vaccinate every man, woman, and child, have we compromised the long-term health of a generation that never needed these shots in the first place?

What data was ignored? If so, who made decisions to ignore that data, and will they ever answer for the consequences? It’s time for a serious conversation about accountability.

Share

Thanks for reading! This post took time and care to put together, and I did my best to give this story the coverage it deserved.

If you like my work and want to support me and my family and help keep this page going strong, the most powerful thing you can do is sign up for the email list and become a paid subscriber.

A little bit about me: I spent over a decade working as a licensed healthcare professional. But when the Biden administration rolled out its vaccine mandates, I couldn’t stay silent. My conscience simply wouldn’t let me.

That’s when I started this page.

Since then, I’ve shared thousands of clips featuring doctors and scientists who were brave enough to question the official COVID narrative. Along the way, we’ve reached billions of views and helped millions of people see the side of the story the government didn’t want out.

These days, I’m going even deeper—breaking down interviews with dissenting experts and revisiting forgotten science to uncover what you haven’t been told about cancer, cholesterol, fasting, sunlight, and more.

If you’re looking for clear, honest information without corporate spin, you’re in the right place. Follow me for straight-to-the-point clips and threads that challenge the narrative—featuring credible experts you rarely hear from in the mainstream.

Follow on 𝕏: @VigilantFox

Telegram: t.me/VigilantFox

Rumble: rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Email List: vigilantfox.com

Leave a comment