Tesla owners across the country are being targeted—cars vandalized, keyed, painted with swastikas, or even set ablaze. According to reports, “Over eighty reports of Tesla vandalism have been filed since January.”

But instead of condemning the attacks or calling out the criminals, the cast of Saturday Night Live decided to point the finger at Elon Musk.

In the latest sketch, Mike Myers played a parody version of Musk and opened with this line:

“Recently, our dealerships have been the target of many attacks. And suddenly no one likes Tesla cars. So I asked myself why? And then I answered myself: ‘Because of me.’”

Then, Parody Musk introduced Tesla Model V, “the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing.”

The fake ad included features like:

• Self-smashing headlights

• Self-slashing tires

• AI-powered graffiti

WATCH:

“You can choose from [graffiti] penises or swastikas, or my favorite, swastikas made out of penises,” Parody Musk announced.

Myers’ impression also mocked Musk’s autistic traits. This was something many viewers immediately called out as mean-spirited and out of line.

One popular account on X, Autistic Capital, wrote:

“This is in such exceedingly bad taste. Wow. Not even funny, just mean. Born from hate, not from humor.”

Musk also took notice of the sketch, firing back at SNL with these words:

“SNL hasn’t been funny in a long time. They are their own parody,” he wrote.

And he makes a fair point. Remember when the MeToo movement taught us not to blame the victim? That message seemed to vanish the moment Elon Musk entered the political scene. Now, mocking someone for being autistic is apparently considered comedy, too.

Democrats once claimed to stand for decency and principle. But sketches like this prove they’ve abandoned both. And with more people taking notice, it’s no surprise their favorability ratings are at all-time lows.

