#10 – Whoopi Goldberg calls the Trump–Musk feud FAKE, officially becomes a conspiracy theorist.

WHOOPI: “I love that y’all bought into it [the Trump-Musk feud].”

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: “Oh, it’s not fake. It’s not fake.”

WHOOPI: “I do believe it’s fake.”

Panel—stunned: “Oh, you do?”

WHOOPI: “Yes, I do. It’s too strategic.”

GRIFFIN: “You’re giving them too much credit.”

WHOOPI: “Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I just feel like, oh yeah, now suddenly everybody’s upset about stuff. I’m sorry. No. This is another distraction to keep us talking not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to do.”

Whoopi just outdid the conspiracy theorists at their own game.

The weird part is… she might not be entirely wrong.

#9 - CNN Immediately Cuts Off Panelist Who Tells the Truth About the LA Riots

“We got to this moment because California has a sanctuary policy … We have immigration laws that govern the entire land and California is willfully ignoring them.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#8 – Telegram founder shocks Tucker Carlson, exposes U.S. law that forces tech engineers to install secret back doors—and threatens jail time if they tell their own company.

This is why Telegram didn’t set up shop in America.

“You know what’s interesting, in the U.S., you have a process that allows the government to actually force any engineer in any tech company to implement a back door and not tell anyone about it.”

“Using this process called the gag-order, you know there are certain legal procedures.”

CARLSON, stunned: “Not tell his own employer about it?”

DUROV: “Yes, exactly. If you tell your own boss, you can end up in jail. Like, gag order.”

CARLSON: “Actually?!”

DUROV: “Yeah.”

CARLSON: “So your employees have a legal obligation to act as fifth column spies? Saboteurs against you, your employees?”

DUROV: “That’s one of the reasons I didn’t move to the U.S. with my team.”

#7 – CNN guest stuns host and viewers, says YES, Trump can invoke the Insurrection Act.

Former DHS official Ken Cuccinelli came in with a tough dose of reality when Brianna Keilar asked, “Do you think that President Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act because of the unrest in California?”

“Yes is the short answer,” he said. “Just as it was done in LA back in 1992 (Rodney King riots).”

“President has made it clear that, unlike his first term, he’s willing to use it. And I think we all take him seriously on that.”

Keilar interrupted and pressed him on the legality, asking:

“Are you saying that it’s really just a matter of if they don’t have enough Guard, then they can go ahead and deploy active duty military like these Marines have been readied, and that’s okay because of the Insurrection Act?”

Cuccinelli didn’t blink, “That’s exactly what the Insurrection Act says.”

#6 – Tom Homan accuses NBC of deceptive editing, says “I never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom.”

Gavin Newsom publicly challenged Tom Homan to “come after me, arrest me” in an MSNBC interview last night.

Now, Homan is punching back—and calling out the network for taking his words out of context.

“I’m not biting on that,” Homan said. “The NBC reporter that interviewed me is very dishonest. We did a 20-minute interview, and he cuts out a little clip and takes my words out of context.”

He explained that his original remarks were about protesters and rioters crossing legal boundaries—saying they have First Amendment rights, but that right ends when they obstruct law enforcement, assault officers, or knowingly harbor illegal immigrants. Those, he said, are all federal crimes.

When asked if that included Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Homan said they hadn’t crossed that line, but added they’re not above the law.

“If they commit a crime, they certainly will ask for prosecution. That’s what was happening. I never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom, so I’m not biting off in that.”

“It’s just that reporter’s dishonest and let them play the whole 20-minute interview, and you’ll see a whole different discussion that we had.”

#5 - Massively popular streamer @Asmongold calls for Trump to act decisively and “quickly” against the California rioters.

“It is just not popular to burn down self-driving cars and protect illegal aliens over American citizens. Isn’t that shocking?”

“They [Dems] spent four years trying to hold Donald Trump accountable for January 6th, but somehow we can't hold any of these people accountable for doing this [flooding America with illegals for years? How does this happen?"

Video: @BehizyTweets

#4 – Anti-ICE protesters get a rude awakening as NYPD arrests them en masse after they camp inside Trump Tower.

@Nicksortor writes: “Do these people have literally NOTHING ELSE to do on a Monday??! Get a job or something.”

VIDEO: @ScooterCasterNY

#3 - A Minnesota State Representative stuns the chamber by openly admitting to being an illegal immigrant

VIDEO: @GrageDustin

#2 – David Hogg Painfully Moves DNC Chair to the ‘Verge of Tears’ in Explosive Leaked Audio

#1 - Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot is Literally Named After Violent Death

You can’t make this stuff up.

Real Health The Most Terrifying Health Crisis Yet 7:27 PM The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact.

