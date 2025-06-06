This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported El Salvadoran man—also known as the "Maryland Father" by leftist corporate media —whom Democrats rushed to defend, is now headed back to the U.S. to face federal charges for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.

He was previously accused of gang affiliation in a 2018 sworn affidavit and suspected of human trafficker in 2022.

ABC News cites multiple sources that say the El Salvadoran man has left the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador via law enforcement after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly transporting illegal aliens from Texas into the Heartland.

Here's more from the report:

A two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month, alleges Abrego Garcia, 29, participated in a years-long conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country, according to sources briefed on the indictment. The alleged conspiracy spanned nearly a decade and involved the domestic transport of thousands of non-citizens, including some children, from Mexico and Central America. Among those allegedly transported were members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Latest on the El Salvadoran man:

We can't help but wonder at the optics...

...another TACO move or does the Trump administration now have the kind of evidence that makes clear to all Americans exactly who the Democrats supported.

