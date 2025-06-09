The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Scott Adams recently shared a heartbreaking update:

He’s dying from metastatic prostate cancer.

Scott says he tried ivermectin and fenbendazole. It didn’t work.

He’s now trying something else—and says his odds of survival went from 0% to 30%.

What's the new treatment? Scott won’t say what it is.

But behind his story is a disturbing trend.

Some scientists have a name for what’s happening. And it’s not good.

People are developing aggressive, fast-growing cancers out of nowhere. Long-dormant tumors are exploding. Remissions are suddenly reversing.

They’ve been calling it “Turbo Cancer.”

And it’s showing up in droves after COVID “vaccination.”

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full 8,000+ word report below.

Dr. Ryan Cole and

have studied these cancers closely.

They believe the COVID vaccines can cause massive immune suppression, allowing cancer to erupt and spread like wildfire.

And that’s just one of their cancer-causing mechanisms.

That’s right... There’s more.

Pfizer’s shot was found to be contaminated with plasmid DNA, including the SV40 promoter DNA.

That’s a gene sequence known to drive cancer by disabling tumor suppressor proteins and it directs foreign DNA straight into your cells.

SV40 was never disclosed to regulators.

And even if it had been, it should’ve never been there in the first place.

It doesn’t belong there.

There’s no reason for it.

So… why is it there?

You might remember SV40 from the polio vaccine scandal.

Millions were exposed to a cancer-causing monkey virus in the 1960s.

And now it seems like history is repeating itself—only worse.

Because even Moderna’s shot, which didn’t have SV40, is causing turbo cancers.

Multiple carcinogenic factors are at play, and it’s a complete disaster.

And it gets worse.

Dr. Peter Marks—the FDA’s vaccine chief—knew about the dangers.

But guess what?

He ignored the whistleblowers, purged the internal scientists who raised concerns, and pretended to care about the injured in public while calling them “irrational” behind closed doors.

So how did all of this happen? How are these shots causing cancer, each in different ways?

None of the COVID vaccines were properly tested for cancer risk, genotoxicity, or fertility effects. Ever.

Why not?

Because the World Health Organization and Pfizer claimed those risks were “not expected.”

But even their own documents showed otherwise!

Meanwhile, people continue to be absolutely desperate for treatments and answers.

That’s where things like ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole come in.

Used correctly, they can sometimes halt cancer progression.

But like with all of medicine, success isn’t guaranteed. Every cancer is different and every body is different.

And like with all of the internet, you can’t believe everything you read online. Even if you want to believe it’s true, there are a lot of exaggerated stories and some are downright fake.

Dr. Pierre Kory has treated hundreds of cancer patients.

He estimates that when patients who use ivermectin and fenbendazole:

• 10% will see dramatic improvement

• 15% will see no change

• 75% are just unclear, likely due to other therapies they’re also using

It looks promising. But it’s not a miracle cure.

Topical ivermectin combined with DMSO might be an even more powerful combination.

One doctor saw clear responses in the following cases:

• 5 prostate cancer

• 1 breast cancer

• 1 ovarian cancer

• 1 metastatic colon cancer

While more data is needed, this looks like a safe and cheap option that is absolutely worth trying.

I know I would.

Some cancers respond positively to IV vitamin C, some respond to changes in diet.

Ultraviolet blood irradiation can be used in conjunction with chemotherapy.

And DMSO can be used with radiation therapy.

Sometimes you have to throw everything at it to see what sticks. And sometimes what sticks is the conventional treatments.

The most important thing to remember is that cancer treatment is not one-size-fits-all. And that’s very important to remember when offering suggestions to those suffering following a diagnosis.

Want the full breakdown?

digs deep into cancer mechanisms, vaccine corruption, alternative protocols, and more.

It’s a must-read for anyone navigating cancer.

Thankfully, there’s real hope that things might finally change.

The Make America Healthy Again movement is gaining traction inside the FDA.

And the new MAHA report finally acknowledges the health disasters we’ve been gaslit into denying.

Cancer patients deserve truth, not censorship.

They need hope, not coercion.

And they need relief, not despair.

’s 8,000+ word article cuts through the lies and offers

.

Scott’s story is tragic. We’re praying for his full recovery.

We can’t say what caused his cancer, and it’s not our job to do so.

But the bigger trend should serve as a wake-up call.

The same institutions that pushed the shots, buried the risks, and silenced the injured are now acting like none of it ever happened.

Don’t let them rewrite history.

The media won’t warn you about turbo cancers.

Big Pharma won’t fund real treatment research.

And the government won’t stop—unless they’re forced to.

It’s up to us to share this truth.

