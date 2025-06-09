Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot is Literally Named After Violent Death
mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE
This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
As most of you know, the FDA just approved mNEXSPIKE — Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 mRNA shot—without a single placebo-controlled trial. This directly contradicts recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”
Most concerning is that the package insert for mNEXSPIKE reports a 2.7% serious adverse event rate. That means approximately 1 in every 37 people who receive the shot may suffer a life-threatening injury, hospitalization, or death.
And then there’s the name itself.
In Latin, the word “NEX” doesn’t just mean “death.” It refers specifically to violent or unlawful death—murder, execution, or slaughter. Roman legal and military texts used it to describe judicial killings, combat fatalities, and state-ordered executions—as found in the writings of Cicero, Caesar, Virgil, and Suetonius.
Combine that with the military origins of Moderna’s mRNA platform—developed with early funding from DARPA:
And the branding becomes clear:
mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE
You can’t make this up.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Copyright 2025 Focal Points