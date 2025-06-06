Joe Rogan just watched the Trump–Musk feud explode, and his face said it all.

Kash Patel looked like he wanted out of the room. But Epstein’s former attorney broke his silence on the matter.

And revealed what Epstein told him about Trump, just days before he died.

In case you missed it, the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk exploded yesterday—and it all traces back to Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Trump took to Truth Social and wrote yesterday:

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

He followed with another post:

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

That’s when Elon Musk blew up the internet with this response:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That’s the real reason they haven’t been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

But Musk didn’t stop there.

He quote-tweeted a post linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. His only comment? A single raised eyebrow emoji.

The post claimed Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least 7 times, though there’s no proof he visited the island.

It also highlighted a 2002 New York Magazine quote where Trump described Epstein as “a terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women… on the younger side.”

(See image for full quote)

Musk pushed the Epstein button again by quote-tweeting a second post with another raised eyebrow emoji—this time on a post by @chesschick01 that read:

“In 1992, Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein. Just gonna leave this here:”

Joe Rogan watched the beginnings of this unfold in real time yesterday while recording with FBI Director Kash Patel. His reaction to Musk’s words was clear: full-on disappointment and disbelief.

“That’s a crazy thing to say!” Rogan exclaimed.

“How does he know... Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?” he asked.

“What the f*ck are they doing?”

Patel wanted no part of this conversation:

“I don’t know how he [Elon] would [have access to the Epstein files], but I’m just staying out of the Trump-Elon thing. That’s way outside my lane. I know my lane and that ain’t it.”

But just hours after Musk’s accusation, Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, David Schoen, stepped in and shut the rumors down.

Schoen, who was hired to lead Epstein’s defense just nine days before his death, said:

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

Schoen reiterated the point with firm conviction when replying to Trump ally Roger Stone:

“I can tell you unequivocally, as someone who would know, that President Trump never did anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump finally responded to the Epstein claim Friday morning, dismissing Musk’s accusation by saying he had “lost his mind” and making it clear he had no interest in speaking with him.

As @gatewaypundit’s Jim Hoft writes, “If Trump were in the Epstein files, the deep state would have leaked it all over the internet years ago.”

Ironically, Democrats are now demanding: “Release the Epstein files!”

For once, both sides are united on getting the truth out.

