#10 - @SenJohnKennedy says anyone with basic law knowledge knows activist judges just MADE UP universal injunctions to block President Trump’s agenda.

“Anybody who knows a law book from an L.L. Bean catalog knows that federal judges just made up the concept of universal injunctions. If you disagree with a President or Congress, fill out a hurt feelings report—but you can’t put their actions on hold because you don’t like them.”

Classic Kennedy. Always good for a quote that burns.

#9 -MSNBC legal analyst hyperventilates over SCOTUS nuking nationwide injunctions.

“The Supreme Court's Republican Justices took away the lower courts’ most powerful tool for reining in the Trump administration!"

This confirms what Sen. Kennedy said. They just MADE UP universal injunctions to block President Trump’s agenda.

#8 - NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani goes on CNN to trash capitalism and push his socialist agenda.

ERIN BURNETTE: “Do you like capitalism?”

MAMDANI: “No. I have many critiques of capitalism.”

“There must be a better distribution of wealth…”

#7 - CNN drops unexpected report, saying markets are roaring back and Trump is set to preside over historic new highs.

This segment comes after months of insisting that Trump’s economic plan would tank the economy.

“We’re on the verge of a MAJOR market milestone.”

“Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are on track for all-time highs.”

#6 - Supreme Court sides with parents seeking opt-outs from LGBTQ books in schools.

This was the SECOND massive SCOTUS ruling of the day.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a group of parents in Montgomery County, Md., who want to opt their kids out of classroom instruction using books with LGBTQ themes.

Big win for parental rights and religious freedom in public education.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority:

“In the absence of an injunction, the parents will continue to be put to a choice: either risk their child’s exposure to burdensome instruction, or pay substantial sums for alternative educational services. As we have explained, that choice UNCONSTITUTIONALLY burdens the parents’ religious exercise.”

#5 - Award-Winning Washington Post Editor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

#4 - Marjorie Taylor Greene claims members of Congress are essentially forced to pledge loyalty to Israel.

She told Tucker Carlson that lawmakers are expected to constantly declare that “Israel is our greatest ally” and publicly show their support, both on social media and in person.

#3 - NBC News reports gas prices are the best in four years under President Trump’s leadership.

This comes as millions of Americans prepare to hit the roads for the 4th of July holiday week.

#2 - Woman on food stamps is stunned to find out that she’s no longer able to buy soda with taxpayer dollars.

The RFK Jr. effect is kicking in.

Everything else in her cart was approved, but the soda was declined because states can now restrict food stamps from covering sugary drinks.

Watch as her card keeps getting declined. “I can’t believe this,” she said.

#1 - The Congo and Rwanda leaders have signed a PEACE DEAL at the White House after it was brokered by President Trump and Marco Rubio.

This was an incredibly bloody conflict that has dragged on for decades. The violence has killed thousands in recent years alone and displaced millions overall.

But today, the PEACE PRESIDENT strikes again!

