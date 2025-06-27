The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Most people think Tylenol is a harmless pill for pain and inflammation.

But it sends 56,000 Americans to the ER every year.

What about NSAIDs? Even deadlier. Over 16,000 Americans die each year from NSAID-induced bleeding.

So, what do you do if you have chronic pain? Don’t just numb it. Find the real cause.

This report reveals how the medical industry profits off your pain, how to uncover your root cause, and one cheap but suppressed treatment that actually works.

Chronic pain is a goldmine for the medical industry.

If you regularly find yourself in pain, rarely is the root cause explored.

You’re told to try pills. Then, when that stops working, they give you injections. Then surgery. Then more pills.

Each step digs you deeper into a system designed to profit off your suffering, not fix it.

It keeps you stuck in a loop of pills and pain. Forever.

Let’s look at spinal surgeries.

Believe it or not, they’re among the most common elective surgeries in America. And they’re one of the least effective!

Up to 40% of patients experience “Failed Back Surgery Syndrome.”

Yes, that’s a real term.

So that’s a 60% success rate for something as invasive as a surgery? Yikes.

So, why do they keep getting them?

It’s simple: money.

Each surgery can bring in over $100,000 for a hospital. Some surgeons even run multiple operating rooms at once just to keep the cash flowing.

Your pain is their business model.

And the back pain itself is often caused by things doctors don’t even look for before lining you up for surgery.

Things like:

• Tight muscles

• Joint misalignments

• Loose ligaments

• Poor posture

• Trapped emotions

• Nervous system trauma

• Dietary inflammation

• Scar tissue

• Brain rewiring

Most of these seem like pretty obvious culprits, don’t they? And I can’t imagine it is that hard to figure out what’s going on, if that’s your goal.

Unfortunately, most doctors don’t address these root causes. That isn’t their goal.

Instead, they throw pills at the problem.

For everything, not just pain.

Let’s take a deeper look into the most commonly prescribed pain medications and see what’s really going on.

NSAIDs (like ibuprofen):



These are marketed as safe and are found in nearly every home.

But the truth is, they’re among the most dangerous drugs in America.

NSAIDs temporarily reduce pain, and because of this, it is really easy to overuse them.

In fact, they’re the leading cause of drug-related hospital admissions.

They also:

• Raise risk of heart attacks & strokes

• Cause kidney failure

• Lead to deadly GI bleeding

• Impair ligament healing

More than 16,000 Americans died from NSAID-induced gastrointestinal bleeding in a single year.

Acetaminophen (Tylenol):

Acetaminophen is an alternative to NSAIDs that is considered to be a safer alternative. But it doesn’t work well for severe pain.

While it’s not as hard on the stomach as NASIDs, it is absolutely brutal on the liver.

It sends 56,000 people to the ER and is responsible for 500 deaths each year in the U.S. alone.

It also suppresses fevers—your body’s natural defense against infection. This can worsen or prolong infections.

In fact, giving kids Tylenol for high post-vaccination fevers appears to correlate with the appearance of symptoms in vaccine-injured children.

Gabapentin:

Gabapentin was first approved to treat epilepsy. But because that’s a pretty small market, Pfizer pushed it for unapproved uses, despite little to no evidence.

The federal government even fined Pfizer nearly $1 billion for the illegal promotion of Gabapentin.

While it is less toxic than NASIDs, side effects are common and include sedation, dizziness, cognitive impairment, and respiratory depression.

Corticosteroids:

They were initially hyped as miracle drugs, but prednisone and hydrocortisone have significant side effects.

They break down collagen, ligaments, and bone. Users lose up to 15% of bone density per year.

This can lead to spinal fractures, avascular necrosis, and chronic joint failure.

Side effects also include weight gain, adrenal suppression, heart attacks, diabetes, insomnia, and more.

And yet they’re still pushed as a miracle solution.

Instead, you can treat joint pain by strengthening ligaments which in turn resolves pain and doesn’t require future intervention. But where’s the profit in that?

When the drugs fail, surgery comes next.

But here’s the truth: most of these surgeries are unnecessary. And some are flat-out dangerous.

Investigations have found reckless spinal surgeons protected by hospitals because they were too profitable to stop.

Like everything, surgery comes with risks. And as we see so often, patients are fully made aware of the risks until they experience them.

Or they’re just gaslit and ignored.

So what’s the alternative?

DMSO.

It’s natural. Dirt cheap. And wildly effective.

But because Big Pharma can’t patent it and it kills their sales funnels, they buried it instead.

Thousands have used DMSO to heal various ailments when nothing else could.

DMSO won’t work for everyone—but for many, it’s the only thing that ever truly helped.

And unlike NSAIDs or steroids, it doesn’t destroy your body in the process.

It is absolutely worth trying before getting sucked into one of Big Pharma’s sales funnels.

The entire medical system is built on creating lifelong customers, not healing you.

The opioid crisis proved it.

And we’re still living with the fallout.

Pain is real.

But the medical system doesn't want to get to the bottom of it and heal you.

Instead, it profits off your misery—while suppressing the one thing that could actually help.

It’s time to bring DMSO back.

And break the pain-industrial complex for good.

