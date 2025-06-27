This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

This isn’t something you see every day!

Residents in the southeastern part of the United States spotted a massive fireball streak through the skies on Thursday afternoon.

The American Meteor Society reported receiving over 140 reports from residents of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina who had spotted a fireball.

Residents in Georgia reported feeling an earthquake as the fireball crossed the sky.

The National Weather Service assured residents in Georgia that the earthquake they felt was “the result of the sonic boom from the meteor or space junk.”

WATCH:

Another angle:

Per Fox 5 Atlanta:

Officials across the Southeast say they are investigating reports of a “fireball” seen in the sky Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, radar could not fully track the object due to its altitude and speed, and satellite imagery—which updates only every few minutes—missed it. However, the Global Lightning Mapper (GLM), an instrument designed to detect lightning flashes in the upper atmosphere, registered the event. The object’s entry into the atmosphere created a flash similar to lightning, allowing the GLM to capture data showing the event over eastern metro Atlanta. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service report a radar imagery revealed distinct signatures typically associated with falling meteorites. Witnesses from as far south as Macon and as far north as Upstate South Carolina reported a bright flash in the sky. Moments later, many said they felt what appeared to be an earthquake — though officials have since attributed the shaking to a sonic boom.

ABC News revealed that one resident in Henry County, Georgia, reported a “rock” went through their ceiling around the time the fireball was spotted in the skies.

LOOK:

Here was a nice shot of the fireball:

