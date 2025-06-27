This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A Washington Post editor who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of Senate candidate Roy Moore and his alleged attraction to minor teen girls, was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, was arrested on Thursday and made his first appearance in US District Court on Friday.

According to federal prosecutors, a review of LeGro’s laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Pham LeGro’s bio at the Washington Post bragged about his coverage of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. Recall that Roy Moore was lambasted over his alleged attraction to minor teen girls back in the 70s.

“In 2018, Tom LeGro was part of a team of Post reporters who were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore and a subsequent effort to discredit The Post’s reporting. As Deputy Director of Video, Tom oversees an award-winning team of video journalists who work across the newsroom, including in National, Climate, Metro, Style and Technology. Tom joined Video in 2013 as an editor on the breaking-news desk and in 2015 became the senior producer overseeing the International, Style and Technology teams. In 2017, he was part of the team of Post reporters awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore and the subsequent effort to discredit The Post’s reporting. Tom was promoted to executive producer in 2021, overseeing the Politics, National, International and Technology teams. Tom first worked for The Post from 2000 to 2006 in Sports, as a news aide and then later as a copy editor. From 2006 to 2013, Tom was a reporter-producer for “PBS NewsHour,” covering arts and culture, before returning to The Post,” LeGro’s bio read.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Per the DC US Attorney’s Office:

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and resident of the District of Columbia, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home. The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. Pirro thanks FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department for their ongoing efforts in this investigation. On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro’s work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material. During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found. This case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share