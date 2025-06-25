It’s not every day a major politician sits down with Joe Rogan.

Bernie Sanders did, and now we know why most skip the invitation.

Bernie pushed the global warming narrative. Rogan crushed him with undeniable data.

Then it got worse.

Rogan made Sanders instantly regret saying we should tax the rich more—because Rogan immediately asked why we’d give more money to a corrupt government.

Then, Rogan questioned the government’s monopoly on power, which left Sanders scrambling.

Watch it all unfold.

The conversation started off strong for Bernie, as he returned to his 2015–2016 form.

Sanders shined a light on three mega-powerful investment firms with a massive grip on American politics: BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard.

“The three of them combined are the major stockholders of 95% of American corporations,” he said. “That’s power.”

Rogan nodded in agreement.

The conversation shifted to money in politics, and Sanders made some great points.

He noted that billionaires have had way too much power ever since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which opened the floodgates for corporate spending.

But he made the fatal error of singling out Elon Musk, while ignoring George Soros, Reid Hoffman, and every other mega-billionaire. Rogan quickly called this out.

SANDERS: “Elon Musk—And I know Elon was on your show… he spent $270 million to elect Trump as president. I think that’s absurd that any one person—”

ROGAN: “What’s the most someone donated towards the Harris campaign?”

SANDERS (now disrupted): “They spent a lot of money on Harris as well.”

ROGAN: “They spent $1.5 billion just over the course of a couple of months.”

SANDERS: “Combined. You got it. All right, let me talk about it. So I’m not here just to say it’s a Republican. That’s my point here.”

ROGAN: “Right.”

SANDERS: “Okay.”

And just like that, Rogan turned Bernie’s Elon attack into a total flop.

Sanders became visibly uncomfortable as Rogan compared his mental sharpness to that of Joe Biden’s.

Rogan appeared to mean it as a compliment, but the topic of Joe Biden’s lack of mental capacity left Sanders in an awkward spot.

ROGAN: “Are you going to run for president again?”

SANDERS: “I am 83 years of age.”

ROGAN: “You’re still very with it.”

SANDERS: “Thank you.”

ROGAN: “I mean, you’re a couple years older than Biden.”

SANDERS: “Yeah.”

ROGAN: “Think of that. You could be off a lot worse.”

SANDERS: “Yes.”

(Looks down for a while. Long pause)

“So…”

Before we roll the next clip: if you’re not following me, you may be missing out on critical updates. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

The next moment hit like a freight train, and Sanders wasn’t expecting it.

He pushed the climate change narrative that “the last ten years have been the warmest on record.”

Rogan’s response was brutal. He didn’t just push back. He pulled out an article from The Washington Post and fact-checked the claim right in front of Sanders’ face.

BERNIE SANDERS: “There are some people who think climate change is a hoax. It ain’t a hoax. I think the last ten years have been the warmest on record…”

JOE ROGAN: “Did you see the Washington Post piece?... Essentially, they found that we’re in a cooling period… And this was, like, a very inconvenient discovery. But they had to report the data, and kudos to them for doing that.”

SANDERS: “Well, I’m not sure. I didn’t read that article. But, you know, the scientists who are out there—I think I know.”

ROGAN: “But there’s a lot of money involved in that too, Bernie. That’s part of the problem. There’s a lot of money involved in this whole climate change emergency issue. And there’s a lot of control. And that’s a big part of this problem.”

The key admission here is: “I didn’t read that article.”

Bernie’s got strong opinions, just not enough curiosity to read a 5-minute article.

The headline of the article reads, “Scientists have captured Earth’s climate over the last 485 million years. Here’s the surprising place we stand now.”

The article included a chart tracking temperatures all the way back to 485 million years ago—and it turns out we’re living in one of the coolest periods on record.

Sanders rebounded with a surprising take on Big Food.

He said the Big Food companies KNOW they are poisoning Americans and giving kids diabetes, but they are “LYING through their teeth” about it.

Sanders compared them directly to Big Tobacco, recalling when cigarette executives denied the dangers of smoking under oath.

“They know exactly what they’re doing. And they’re lying. And they’re opposing all of us who are trying to, among other things, make our food supply healthier,” Sanders said.

The big finale came when Rogan raised a topic no politician wants to touch: the legitimacy of taxes.

Sanders tried to score points by insisting the ultra-wealthy should pay their “fair share”—but Rogan flipped the script and challenged the very premise of taxation itself.

BERNIE SANDERS: “The people who own that [AI] technology... are becoming phenomenally richer... which gets back to things like tax reform...”

JOE ROGAN: “But the problem with that is the taxes go to what, an incompetent, corrupt government? This is the issue that people have.”

SANDERS: “Fair enough. All right.”

ROGAN: “Look, I’d be more than willing to pay more taxes if we lived in a better country. I’d be like, this would be great if I felt like if I pay more taxes... [and] everybody’s doing well.”

Sanders grew even more visibly uneasy when Rogan pointed out that the government holds a monopoly on power, with no competition or accountability.

Sanders was left scrambling, resorting to phrases like “okay,” “alright,” and “let’s back up.”

His face couldn’t hide how uncomfortable the subject made him, as Rogan calmly poured coffee and waited to hear more.

As always, Rogan welcomed his guest with grace. But his curiosity and quick wits pulled the conversation into territory most politicians run from—including Sanders.

No wonder Kamala Harris dodged the chance to reach millions.

Did you like what you just read?

99% of people read my content for free. To help keep it that way, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Just $5 a month goes a long way—and keeps the content flowing for everyone else.

If you’ve gotten value from my work, this is the best way to keep it coming.

Be the 1% who makes this page possible.

Share