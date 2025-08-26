Editorial Credit: Brian Jason / Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

#10 – Tulsi and Trump drop two big reveals on the American public.

They looked like they were talking to each other, but they really were talking to us.

First, Tulsi Gabbard confirmed she uncovered some of the very “worst examples of the weaponization of the intelligence” agencies, naming John Brennan, James Clapper, and others who caused “immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

Then came the shocker. Trump revealed Gabbard had found “burn bags” tied to the 2020 election—bags that were “supposed to be burned and they didn’t get burned.”

When Trump asked when it’s coming out, Tulsi said “once we have that information collected,” adding they’re finding documents “tucked away in the back of safes, in random offices” and “in other areas.”

She stressed this “speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people.”

It sounds like some VERY BIG evidence is coming.

First, the Russia collusion hoax. Now, the 2020 election exposé is next.

#9 - Dr. Paul Offit says RFK Jr. picked the “wrong vaccine” to call unsafe.

“[Myocarditis] was a very, very small price to pay for this vaccine… the mRNA COVID vaccines were remarkably safe and remarkably effective.”

Offit’s statement sounds eerily similar to the words of Lord Farquaad from Shrek:

“Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

#8 - Vaccinologist Admits Childhood Vaccines DON’T Stop Transmission

Wait, what? Then what’s the whole point of giving vaccines?

Dr. Frances E. Lund spilled the beans:

“The infectious disease vaccines: they don’t necessarily prevent you from being infected. What they prevent is morbidity and mortality… But the next step is to prevent transmission.”

“So that’s a huge thing [preventing transmission] that I think we’re really just at the edge of being able to do.”

#7 - WEF Speaker Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Climate Change

“This is a massive, massive business opportunity...”

#6 - CNN guest claws for 30 seconds to say something about Stephen Miller, and when she finally does, she calls him a white supremacist on air.

Tiffany Cross really wanted to say this out loud.

“Can I just say real quickly, Abby, because anytime that we play something from Stephen Miller, it would be journalistic integrity to point out that he is a white supremacist… That’s not my opinion. That’s actual fact.”

I’ve never seen so much eye-rolling on CNN after somebody said something so stupid.

#5 – Dr. Paul Thomas reveals the jaw-dropping vax vs. unvax study that led to his medical license being suspended.

Here’s what his data showed:

Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated

Ear Pain – 3.4× higher

Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher

Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher

Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher

Asthma – 5.2× higher

Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher

Sinusitis – 4.3× higher

Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher

Anemia – 5.5× higher

Eczema – 4.5× higher

Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher

Dermatitis – 1.4× higher

Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher

Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher

Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher

ADHD – 0 cases in unvaccinated group

*Data based on how often children visited the doctor for each condition*

Instead of investigating the findings, the Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license—just days after the study was published. Months later, the study was retracted.

Dr. Paul Thomas isn’t the only one who faced swift punishment for publishing inconvenient science.

Other doctors have faced similar consequences for exposing the same pattern.

The question is: Why are doctors being punished simply for comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids?

#4 - Canada has banned hiking with a $25,000 fine. So @JamesOKeefeIII decided to go hiking in Nova Scotia, and police were called through a government ‘snitch line.’

The Canadian Department of Natural Resources even told O’Keefe: “If you want to break the law, talk to Trump.”

#3 - What Climate Crisis? Weather Channel Reports "Record-Breaking Cold" for August

#2 - Cracker Barrel Releases Desperate Damage Control Statement as Stock Continues to Free Fall

#1 - RFK Jr. tells President Trump that he feels very confident “certain interventions” are “almost certainly causing autism.”

Kennedy says he’s going to reveal what those “certain interventions” are in September.

