Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Cracker Barrel has issued a new statement in response to the outrage over the sterile new branding, as its stock continues to free fall.

The statement, titled, “A Promise to Our Guests,” was posted to Facebook on Monday morning.

The restaurant chain, long beloved for its traditional American charm, faced a storm of criticism after unveiling a modernized logo that ditched iconic elements like the barrel and the “Old Country Store” tagline.

Fans, including President Donald Trump, slammed the change as a “woke” erasure of heritage, leading to a $94 million drop in stock value in just one day.

The statement, issued on Monday, attempts to convince customers that the core of Cracker Barrel remains unchanged despite the rebrand.

“We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” Cracker Barrel wrote.

The company asserted that, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

“We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees,” the statement said. “At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel.”

Company officials emphasized that beloved features like the rocking chairs, peg games, and vintage decor are here to stay, and the “old timer” figure of founder Uncle Herschel will still grace menus and stores.

While Cracker Barrel claims it’s “listening to our guests and employees,” many on social media have said they view the statement as a half-hearted apology, when what they actually want is a reversal. Americans are clearly fed up with corporations scrubbing tradition in favor of trendy, progressive, and often brutalist, aesthetics.

READ THE STATEMENT IN FULL AND SEND THEM YOUR THOUGHTS HERE:

