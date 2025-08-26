This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

It must be extraordinarily difficult for leftist corporate media outlets and woke government weather forecasters to admit "record-breaking cold temperatures" or "unseasonably cool air" across parts of the Lower 48 - in August of all months.

August is the prime season when far-left climate NGOs and their political allies, amplified by their MSM propaganda megaphone, usually try to convince everyone of an alleged climate crisis....

But the narrative of imminent doom for planet Earth unless cow farts, gas stoves, 2-stroke weedwhackers, petrol-powered vehicles (MSM always forgets to talk about Bill Gates, Al Gore, and Democrats flying around in private jets) are banned.

Yet here we are ... and years later, no climate disaster.

In fact, The Weather Channel stated on Monday morning: "Record-breaking cold temperatures for the month of August provide many their first taste of fall."

Brr!

Here's more from The Weather Channel:

A strong cold front is bringing heat and humidity relief to millions from the Canadian border all the way to the Deep South. Summer will be put on hold as temperatures will end up 10, to 20 and as much as 25 degrees below average. Dozens of record lows will be in jeopardy from Tuesday through Thursday. Places like Indianapolis could see lows in the 40s, while Kansas City, Memphis and Birmingham drop into the 50s. Some locations, like Wichita and Tulsa, could even see cool record highs! This is unusual in August, so enjoy it this week!

Even government forecasters have been forced to admit it's beginning to feel like fall in August:

Across the Lower 48, average temperatures are expected to print below the 30-year average through early August.

In energy markets, U.S. NatGas futures are tumbling....

... at a time when prices should be rising according to 15-year seasonal trends.

NatGas prices are falling because lower cooling demand means less power burn on grids.

Recall our note on August 20:

