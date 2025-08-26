The Vigilant Fox

Vincent Vaiano
Those who told us to "trust the science" are missing the most pertinent point. A TRUE scientist dismisses nothing. I live in Communist Massachusetts, and have taken multiple people to the hospitals here, and when I explain the SCIENCE that the Myocarditis, and stroke and blood clots are scientifically proven to be a result of the vaccine, and even try to hand them Dr Naomi Wolf's book The Pfizer Papers EXPLAINING the Science, Biology, and Chemistry using Pfizer's OWN DATA; THEY REFUSE TO EVEN CONSIDER IT! DISMISSING ME AS IF I AM THE ONE WHO IS CRAZY! THEY WON'T EVEN LOOK AT THE DATA! They are complicit in the harm and deaths of MILLIONS! They are in for Karma they don't have the ability to wrap their mind around. Frankly, I would have no problem if they all faced criminal charges for negligent homicide. That would wake up those who are still asleep (hopefully)

Elizabeth Vander Meer
And my kids thought I was weird for not having them vaccinated!!

