Attorney General Pam Bondi signed an order directing an unnamed federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury to the Russia collusion hoax.

Bondi’s Monday order is a response to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s criminal referral two weeks ago.

“Bondi ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings, and the prosecutor is expected to present department evidence to a grand jury to secure a potential indictment,” reports Fox News, citing a DOJ spokesperson. “Bondi is taking the referrals from Gabbard ‘very seriously.'”

“The spokesperson said Bondi believed there is ‘clear cause for deep concern’ and a need for the next steps.”

More from Fox News:

The DOJ confirmed two weeks ago it received a criminal referral from Gabbard. The referral included a memorandum titled “Intelligence Community suppression of intelligence showing ‘Russian and criminal actors did not impact’ the 2016 presidential election via cyber-attacks on infrastructure” and asked that the DOJ open an investigation. No charges have been brought at this stage against any defendants. A grand jury investigation is needed to secure an indictment against any potential suspects. The revelation that the DOJ is moving forward with a grand jury probe comes after Gabbard declassified intelligence in July that shed new light on the Obama administration’s allege determination that Russia sought to help Trump in the 2016 election. Former President Barack Obama and his intelligence officials allegedly promoted a “contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t,” Gabbard said during a press briefing of the intelligence. Among the declassified material was a meeting record revealing how Obama allegedly requested his deputies prepare an intelligence assessment in December 2016, after Trump had won the election, that detailed the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” That intelligence assessment stressed that Russia’s actions did not affect the outcome of the election but rather were intended to sow distrust in the democratic process.

Watch Gabbard’s remarks on the Obama administration’s efforts to sabotage Donald Trump below:

Excerpt from Gabbard’s July 23rd White House press briefing detailing how the Obama administration attempted to delegitimize Trump’s 2016 Presidency.

There is irrefutable evidence that detail how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false. They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t. The report that we released today shows in great detail how they carried this out. They manufactured findings from shoddy sources. They suppressed evidence and credible intelligence that disproved their false claims. They disobeyed traditional tradecraft intelligence community standards and withheld the truth from the American people. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people who elected Donald Trump in that election in November of 2016. They worked with their partners in the media to promote this lie, ultimately to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump and launching what would be a years-long coup against him and his administration.

Just recently, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called the entire operation a literal coup.

“The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax and the greatest assault on our democracy in the history of this country,” said Miller Sunday. “There’s no comparison, there’s no parallel to anything else. It was a coup, and I’m using that term literally. It was a coup to overthrow a democratically-elected government.”

“The new information that has been revealed by the Director of National Intelligence and by the FBI, eliminates any scintilla of doubt about the intention, the premeditation, the planning, and orchestration of this conspiracy. It meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States. It meets the criminal elements of an insurrection.”

