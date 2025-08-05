This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

When it comes to journalistic ethics, former CNN host Jim Acosta clearly has none.

Acosta recently interviewed one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. Not a real one, mind you, but an AI generated version of one of the victims who died in the shooting.

Acosta actually spoke to this non-real person as if it was real and used the AI generation to push gun control.

This is just sick.

From Townhall:

I don’t know what this is, but it’s unseemly, insensitive, and creepy. The interview should never have been done, and whoever or whichever group of people thought this was a good idea, creating AI chatbots for those killed during the Parkland shooting, are ghouls. In 2018, 17 students were murdered during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of those people, and he “spoke” with former CNN host Jim Acosta in a surreal “interview,” which inevitably led to a push for more gun control… Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.” AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement.” “We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think about that?” Acosta: “I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin.”

Watch the clip below:

People reacted to this with disgust.

Jim Acosta was already beyond parody. Now he is ghoulish as well.

