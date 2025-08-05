This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Subpoenas have been issued to 10 big-name politicians and deep-state operatives, compelling them to appear for depositions in the coming weeks.

The House Oversight Committee, a short time ago, issued subpoenas to the likes of Crooked Hillary Clinton, her husband, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, Former Attorney General Eric Holder, and more.

Per House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), here’s the full list of names and dates:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9 Former President Bill Clinton: October 14 Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2 Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7 Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18 Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28 Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2 Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch:

September 9 Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder:

September 30

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Comer did not specify the purpose behind the subpoenas, but Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) says it is related to the Epstein case.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share