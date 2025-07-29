Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo was left stunned after asking RFK Jr. a pointed question about autism. His question centered on the incessant claim that rising autism rates are simply due to better diagnosis and recognition.

But RFK Jr. delivered an inconvenient truth that vaporized that claim into ashes. We’ll get to that clip shortly.

Happy Tuesday—and welcome to today’s VF daily news roundup. Here are the 10 most shocking and explosive stories I uncovered today.

#10 - Chris Cuomo is left stunned as RFK Jr. delivers the PERFECT response to the claim that “autism rates are higher because of better diagnosis.”

This clip ends the debate. Play it for anyone still clinging to that excuse.

“If it [autism] was just a matter of better diagnosis or better recognition, you would see it in older people. But you don’t. The epidemic is taking place in a specific generation—it’s kids born after 1989. That’s what you see,” Kennedy explained.

“You don’t see autism, one in every 31 people, my age. I’ve never seen somebody my age—71 years old—with full-blown autism,” he continued.

“You don’t see that... If it was anything other than an epidemic, why would you only see it in a SINGLE generation?”

Cuomo had no rebuttal. “Fair point,” he admitted.

#9 – Hero doctor who substituted saline for COVID shots per patient request has all charges against him DROPPED mid-trial.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. was facing up to 35 years in prison for destroying over $28,000 worth of government-supplied COVID vaccine doses.

He administered saline instead of COVID vaccines to patients who requested it and issued vaccine cards so they could work, attend school, and avoid mandates.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stepped in and directed the dismissal of the case, stating that Moore “did not deserve the years in prison he was facing” and that he gave patients a choice when the federal government would not.

This is incredible news!

Dr. Moore is seen as a hero not only by his patients, but also by the PBD Podcast and figures like RFK Jr.

Kennedy previously wrote on X: “Dr. Moore deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!”

#8 - American Eagle has SOLD OUT of their "Good Genes" Jeans!

Once again, the woke Left's outlandish attacks have BACKFIRED!

Credit: @BrilynHollyhand

#7 - A young girl, who survived the devastating Camp Mystic floods in Texas, sang a powerful rendition of “Hallelujah” on Fox and Friends this morning.

A voice of hope rising from heartbreak. God bless her and all the families.

Credit: @WesleyHuntTX

#6 - President Trump SLAMS Obama and his cronies for staging a coup against him.

“It's right there — the orders, the memos, the whole thing is right there. This was an attempted coup. It was a FAILED coup.”

Credit: @nicksortor

#5 - Peter Hotez PANICS After Heavily-Vaxxed Caller Reveals “Worst Experience Ever” Post-Booster

#4 - Woman Viciously Assaulted by Mob in Cincinnati Breaks Her Silence to Vivek Ramaswamy

#3 - CNN anchor Erin Burnett flamed for saying NYC shooter Shane Tamura was “possibly white.”

#2 - Attorney exposes COVID as a “man-made fraud” in which “$15 TRILLION dollars changed hands.”

Listen carefully to what

says here.

“If we don’t get accountability, it WILL happen again.”

#1 - President Trump says he didn’t think “locking up” Hillary Clinton during his first term was appropriate, but he “feels differently about it” now after reading newly discovered “highly classified” files on Russiagate.

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

Leave a comment

BONUS #1 - JD Vance Explodes on AP Reporter Who Asks If He’s “Protecting Pedophiles”

BONUS #2 - The Most Powerful Lung Treatment You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

BONUS #3 - Democrat Post Meant to Embarrass Trump BACKFIRES in the Worst Way Possible

BONUS #4 - 9 Substack Pages They Don’t Want You to Follow

BONUS #5 - RFK Jr. Drops Stunning New Vaccine Announcement

Share