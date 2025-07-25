The @TheDemocrats account on X thought they had a slam dunk, posting “Trump’s America” alongside this chart.

But look closely… because what it actually shows completely destroys what they were trying to prove.

It backfired spectacularly.

In a now-deleted post, the @TheDemocrats account on X shared “Trump’s America” alongside a chart that read, “U.S. Grocery Prices Reached Highs in 2025.”

They really thought they scored a win.

But X users quickly noticed something hilarious: almost all of those grocery price hikes happened under Biden, not Trump.

X user Jim Verdi wrote, “Do you dipshits realize what you just posted here?” followed by a stream of laughing and clown emojis.

His post racked up 2.1 million views in no time. The self-own was too good not to share.

It was so bad, people thought it had to be satire. But no—it came straight from the real Democrats.org account with 2.3 million followers. How embarrassing.

“Are Democrats really this dumb?” Gunther Eagleman asked. We now have the answer: yes. Yes, they are.

The self-own didn’t stop there. Then they DELETED the post to stop the bleeding.

Oops—cue the Streisand effect.

@DschlopesIsBack is right. This might be the dumbest post of 2025, and that’s saying something.

This one’s going in the internet hall of shame—forever.

