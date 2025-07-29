This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The woman seen in the video getting brutally assaulted by by an angry mob in Cincinnati has broken her silence and revealed something that reflects the lack of empathy from so many despite the heinousness of the attack.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a group of black individuals smacked around a bald white guy at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Elm Street in downtown Cincy and beat him so bad he could not get up.

Then, a white woman got slugged by one of the cowards. Her head slammed down onto the concrete, and she lost consciousness. Blood was seen coming out of her mouth.

Five people have been arrested, but their names have not been released nor their charges.

Ramaswamy announced on X Monday afternoon that he had spoken to the female victim, a single mother whose first name is Holly (he did not give out her last name). She was in the city for a birthday party.

“I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend). She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party,” Ramaswamy wrote. “It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital.”

“Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities,” he added.

Holly then revealed an infuriating detail to Ramaswamy: Before he connected with her, Not ONE Ohio state politician, Democrat or Republican, bothered to try to contact her.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

In fact, only one police detective had talked to her at all. How inconsiderate and self-serving.

Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective. Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our turn cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses.

Ramaswamy closed by vowing that he would take a zero-tolerance approach to these crimes and noted that Holly appreciates the prayers and support.

“As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies,” he said. “Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities.

“We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers.”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share