While visiting a steel factory in Ohio to promote tax cuts, Vice President JD Vance blasted an AP reporter who suggested he is “protecting pedophiles.”

During a Q&A, which isn’t scripted and fake like Biden’s were, the reporter stated, “I guess I’m going to be that person. There are some protestors outside accusing the GOP of protecting pedophiles.”

“We’re wondering what you think are the reasons the U.S. government should shield the client list of Epstein from the public?” the AP reporter asked.

Vance didn’t hold back.

“Well, let me just say a couple of things. First of all.. we’re not shielding anything. The President has directed the Attorney General to release all critical information and frankly to go find additional credible information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case – he’s been incredibly transparent about that stuff, but some of that stuff takes time,” Vance remarked.

“I got to make an observation. There’s an interesting thing about this case that the American media seems to totally ignore,” Vance continued.

“For four years under Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, the media didn’t give a damn about the Epstein files or about the Epstein case for literally 20 years the story about this scumbag,” the VP urged.

He added, “For 20 years you had Obama and George W Bush’s DOJ go easy on this guy…they didn’t fully investigate the case… and now Donald J Trump is asking his DOJ to show full transparency and somehow that’s a criticism of Donald J Trump and not Barack Obama and and George W. Bush.”

While the DOJ is in the process of getting Federal courts to unseal the grand jury files from the Epstein case, Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly answered questions from Justice Department officials about “100 different people” last week.

Maxwell’s representatives want the Supreme Court to hear her appeal. A decision on that is likely to be made in late September.

