RED ALERT: The Food Crisis Is Already Here—And No One Is Talking About It | Daily Pulse

The food crisis isn’t coming. It’s already here.

70% of U.S. farmers can’t afford fertilizer for 2026, and the damage is set.

That means shortages haven’t hit yet… but they’re about to.

At the same time, food, fertilizer, and energy facilities are “spontaneously combusting” across the globe.

Chris Martenson has been tracking it closely, and the pattern is clear: this isn’t random.

So why isn’t anyone talking about it? 🧵

Food hasn’t been treated like the center of the story… but suddenly everything keeps pointing back to it.

Chris Martenson cuts through the noise in a way that’s hard to ignore. What looks like separate problems isn’t separate at all. It’s a “poly crisis”—multiple systems breaking at once. And it’s not just oil—it’s “liquefied natural gas,” fertilizer inputs, and supply chains all getting hit together.

You’ve heard about the energy disruptions. What hasn’t been made clear is how directly that flows into what ends up on your plate.

Martenson warns of a “gigantic blow to fertilizer production” and says we’re already past the point in the season where it can be fixed. That means yields drop. Not later, not hypothetically, but in the next cycle.

And that’s where the disconnect hits hardest.

You’re living through rising prices now, but what he’s describing explains why the system underneath those prices is starting to weaken. The part that grows the food isn’t being supported, it’s being strained.

That’s why it feels like something bigger is coming… even if no one says it outright.

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You’ve probably noticed how quickly “prepare for less” became normal language.

What stands out here isn’t just the warning about rationing. It’s the response to it.

When governments talk about rationing before they offer solutions, that tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. Instead of helping people produce more, the conversation jumps straight to “how do we contain and control this and force people to have less.”

That flips the entire frame.

You’d expect emergency responses to increase things like resilience, seeds, soil, and local production. Instead, the early moves point toward limiting consumption.

Martenson raised a question that’s hard to ignore once you hear it. If fertilizer plants are being hit and no one steps in to stop it, “who wants fertilizer gone and who wants farmers to be in trouble?”

That’s where it stops feeling random.

Add in the pattern of fires, refinery disruptions, and the lack of clear explanations, and it becomes harder to call this coincidence. As Martenson put it, at some point it “defies your ability to call this all coincidence.”

That’s the shift, from isolated events to something system-level.

The idea that the U.S. is energy independent sounds reassuring, but it doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

Martenson breaks that illusion in a way that’s hard to unsee.

The numbers show we’re still a “net oil importer.” Not slightly, but structurally. The confusion comes from redefining terms. When officials say “petroleum,” they’re including everything from propane to butane—things that don’t replace crude oil in ways that actually matter.

That distinction isn’t technical. It’s foundational.

If the system depends on importing what it runs on, then everything downstream becomes vulnerable. Prices, transportation, food distribution—all of it.

That’s where the pressure builds.

As global supply tightens, countries start protecting their own resources. Martenson points to a shift toward “resource hoarding,” where nations prioritize themselves first.

You don’t need a formal restriction to feel the effects. If jet fuel becomes scarce, flights get cut. Prices rise. Access shrinks.

The outcome doesn’t need to be enforced directly. As Martenson put it, “we’re not preventing you from flying, it just costs four thousand dollars now.”

That’s how systems change without announcing that they’ve changed.

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You’ve felt how much harder it is to trust information lately.

Martenson ties that directly into what’s happening now. Not just physical constraints, but cognitive pressure. The constant flood of conflicting signals makes it harder to know what’s real, and that alone weakens people.

He describes it as a kind of “cognitive impairment,” where you stop trusting your own judgment.

At the same time, the issue he keeps coming back to is energy. Not policy, not messaging, but physics. You can’t “print” your way out of an energy shortage.

If the world has to operate with less energy than expected, everything tied to growth, debt, and expansion begins to strain. The assumption that tomorrow will be bigger than today starts to break.

And when that assumption breaks, financial systems, supply chains, and everyday life begin adjusting all at once.

Martenson doesn’t frame that as a distant scenario. He presents it as something already in motion, something you can “feel” before it fully hits.

That’s why his focus narrows to one thing.

Resilience.

Because when the sh*t hits the fan, the difference won’t be who saw it coming… it’ll be who actually prepared for it.

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We want to thank Chris Martenson for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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