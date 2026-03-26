EXCLUSIVE: The Next Financial Shift Is Already in Motion | Daily Pulse

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Bitcoin didn’t start as an investment. It started as an idea.



Back in 2008, right after the financial crisis, someone using the name Satoshi Nakamoto released a whitepaper describing a new kind of money.



No banks. No central authority. Just a digital currency that people could send directly to each other.



In 2009, Bitcoin launched. At the time, it was basically worthless. In fact, one of the first real-world transactions was 10,000 Bitcoin for two pizzas. Today, that same amount would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Since then, Bitcoin has gone from an obscure experiment to a global asset. It’s traded by institutions, held by public companies, and even recognized as legal tender in some countries. Entire financial systems are being built around it.



But the path hasn’t been smooth.



Crypto has seen massive runs, sharp crashes, and constant headlines. Prices have surged, collapsed, and surged again. And while adoption has grown, confusion hasn’t gone away.



A lot of people still don’t fully understand how it works. They hear terms like “blockchain,” “wallets,” or “private keys,” and it feels overwhelming.



Others are interested, but they don’t want to actively trade or manage something this volatile—especially when it comes to retirement savings.



At the same time, there’s a growing belief that the future of money will be more digital, more decentralized, and more data-driven.



So the real question becomes: How do you participate in something like this… without having to become a crypto expert, and without putting your financial future at unnecessary risk?



Jonathan Rose, CEO of BlockTrust IRA, joins us now to discuss.

Rose, a former Wall Street insider, says something unusual is happening behind the scenes of global finance.

Regular people are already noticing inflated grocery prices, higher insurance premiums, and skyrocketing rent, but they can’t quite put their finger on what’s driving it.

Maria pressed Rose to give a clearer picture of what’s actually going on—and what trends are unfolding as we speak.

Rose didn’t start with predictions. He pointed to behavior. Some of the largest financial players in the world are already moving to Bitcoin.

He referenced the U.S. Treasury holding significant amounts, major banks shifting their stance, and investors like Michael Saylor continuing to deploy billions.

“They don’t invest unless it’s going to be profitable.”

While the public debates whether bitcoin is too risky or they’re too late, institutions appear to be treating it as inevitable, which raises a bigger question: what do they see coming that most people don’t?

Traditional markets aren’t a level playing field. Information moves differently at the top, and by the time everyday people react, the opportunity is often gone. That’s how the system works. So where does that leave everyone else?

Rose pointed to a structural problem most people overlook: crypto never stops. It trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “You’re working, you’re sleeping… and the market is still moving.”

Even a knowledgeable investor can’t keep up with that. Rose put it bluntly: it would take “40 million of his brain” to process the data needed to track and trade crypto in real time.

Imagine being given an airplane and then being told YOU are the person who has to sit in the cockpit.

For 99% of us without flight experience, we would inevitably crash and burn.

Like flying, trading crypto in real time is a daunting task, and unless you want to dedicate tens of thousands of hours studying trends and becoming a crypto wizard, you will inevitably fail and lose your shirt.

That’s where his BlockTrust IRA comes in as your trusted “pilot.”

Instead of expecting individuals to manage everything themselves, BlockTrust uses an AI-driven strategy that continuously analyzes market conditions, sentiment, technical signals, and macro shifts.

Most platforms hand you access and leave you on your own, while BlockTrust manages the account.

And when you let Blocktrust “fly the plane” for you, that’s when you profit.

Rose backed it up with numbers. A simple buy-and-hold bitcoin strategy would have left an investor down around 6% this year. Animus, their AI-managed approach, he said, delivered closer to 27% over the same period.

That gap isn’t just about performance; it’s about access to tools that level the playing field for the little guy.

For decades, the most advanced tools and strategies have been reserved for the ultra-wealthy. What Rose is describing is an attempt to bring that capability to everyday investors, without requiring them to become experts.

That’s when Maria brought up the Iran conflict and asked how Bitcoin was reacting.

Rose’s answer stood out: Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset during the war, even outperforming gold over a short period.

Gold has always been a safe haven in times of conflict. But something is changing, and the money is moving faster than people think.

If investors believe the current system is weakening under debt, war spending, and currency devaluation, then they’re going to position early in whatever comes next.

Not after the shift.

Before it.

Rose framed Bitcoin as an essential part of that transition, toward a digital system that’s less dependent on government control.

Whether someone agrees or not, the behavior of large capital is hard to ignore.

And that may be the real takeaway. The biggest gains don’t happen when everyone agrees. They happen while most people are still unsure. By the time everyone is convinced, the opportunity is long gone.

The video below puts things in perspective. One YouTuber did the math and discovered that instead of buying a new iPhone every two years since 2007, redirecting that money into Apple stock would have turned it into $187,000.

$42/month since 2007 = $9,000 invested that grew into $187,000.

Right now, you can apply that same strategy to cryptocurrency while everyone else is dumping their money into something they’ll replace in a couple of years anyway.

And if you understand the opportunity exists but don’t know how to execute, BlockTrust makes investing easier than ever.

Animus AI, overseen by BlockTrust’s crypto experts, analyzes trends, identifies optimal entry and exit points, and executes trades with a level of precision most human traders simply cannot match.

That precision is a major reason BlockTrust IRA was voted the #1 crypto trading platform out of more than 1,500 competitors worldwide. Since 2022, the AI engine behind BlockTrust IRA has outperformed Bitcoin by 250%.

BlockTrust IRA operates within federally approved retirement account structures for everyday Americans. That means you can move your existing IRA into a strategy designed for stronger growth than one tied solely to the U.S. dollar.

Because of that federal structure, BlockTrust IRA also offers a $200 million institutional insurance account designed to help protect your investment.

In 2025 alone, Block Trust IRA helped create over 80,000 new millionaires. And right now, our viewers can receive $2,500 in bonus crypto instantly when they open a qualifying account.

While others are focused on the war and upgrading their phones, you can start positioning yourself differently right now.

Take the next step and secure your free 2026 crypto review at dailypulsecrypto.com with a trusted BlockTrust IRA-certified crypto expert.

Head to dailypulsecrypto.com and speak directly with a BlockTrust IRA expert.

Secure Your Free Crypto Market Review

The interview ended on a more personal note.

Rose shared a story about one of his employees, someone who had worked at multiple companies before, who told him BlockTrust was the best place he’d ever worked.

Not because of perks or pay, but because he felt like the company genuinely cared about helping people succeed.

And in an industry where trust is often the missing piece, that matters more than people realize.

There’s much more in the full 51-minute interview.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com or watch the full episode below to learn more:

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