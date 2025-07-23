The Vigilant Fox

What is a greater act of censorship? Muting Tulsi Gabbard's mic (wait, wasn't she a vocal Trump hating democrat prior to 2025?), or using the Russia Collusion hoax to distract from the reality that the nation-state of Israel is a genociding, paedophile-protecting, politician-controlling via extortion faction through the work of individuals such as Jeffrey Epstein? DID YOU NOTICE THE ISRAELI FLAG FRONT AND CENTER AT THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION? Oh wait, according to Trump, Epstein was a saint... Please, please, please, if you have not already, wake up from the brainwashing illusion of the two-party lie. There is no righting the ship if we are hating each other, and that is one of the great purposes of the two-party illusion. #two-party illusion.

It cannot be said often enough or loud enough: CNN is a joke and ant-American. It's actively evil, IMHO.

