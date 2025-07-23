Something ridiculous just happened. Just as Tulsi Gabbard was speaking about Obama’s crimes of staging a hoax to steal an election, CNN decided to censor her and mute her mic, so you couldn’t hear it.

But the more you try to take away someone’s voice, the more people want to hear what they have to say. I searched for and found the audio elsewhere, so you can listen to and judge what Tulsi said for yourself.

Happy Wednesday. It’s July 23, 2025, and we’ve just experienced another wild news day. Here are the top 10 essential and buried stories I found in my daily news hunt.

#10 – CNN abruptly CUTS AWAY as Tulsi Gabbard exposes how far Obama went to create the Russia collusion hoax.

They MUTED her mic and put words in her mouth. Unbelievable.

Here’s what they didn't want you to hear:

“Multiple intelligence community assessments released in the months leading up to the November 2016 election concluded that Russia had neither the INTENT nor CAPABILITY to impact the outcome of the US election. On December 5 of 2016, the FBI and ODNI gave the House Intelligence Committee its first post-election classified briefing in which there was no mention of Putin aspiring to elect Trump by either agency.

“The Presidential Daily Brief drafted on December 8th of 2016 stated that NO Russian or criminal actors impacted vote counts. This document was pulled just hours before it was to be published due to quote, unquote, ‘new guidance.’ If it had been published, it would have been briefed to both President Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump.

“On December 9, 2016, a National Security Council meeting was called to gather President Obama’s senior national security officials, which included CIA Director Brennan, then-Obama DNI James Clapper, Susan Rice, and others. Following that secret meeting, DNI Clapper’s assistant sent an email to the intelligence community with the subject line ‘POTUS Tasking on Russia Election Meddling.’

“Tasking ODNI leaders to create a NEW assessment per the PRESIDENT’S request. The House Intelligence Committee Oversight Report that we released today reveals that, quote, ‘unlike routine intelligence community analysis, the intelligence community assessment was a high-profile product ORDERED by the President, PRESIDENT OBAMA.’

“It directed senior intelligence community agency heads and created an intelligence community assessment limited to just FIVE analysts using ONE principal drafter. This is NOT SOMETHING that occurs in the normal path of producing an intelligence community assessment that reflects the views across the intelligence community.”

No wonder CNN muted her mic. She just exposed how Obama handpicked analysts to craft a hoax—and sold it as fact to undermine Trump’s presidency for years.

#9 - Kevin O’Leary predicts CBS will soon FIRE Stephen Colbert instead of letting him finish out his contract.

“Only a moron would tell the president to F off before he gets his check. So what’s going to happen now, in my opinion, is tomorrow CBS—his boss—will FIRE him, and they’ll litigate his payout for the next five years.”

A guest jumped in and asked, “Fire who? Stephen Colbert?”

“Absolutely,” O’Leary responded. “Get rid of this guy. If I were them, I’d whack this guy tomorrow. He will NEVER get his check.”

#8 - Open AI CEO Sam Altman confirms AI “TOTALLY COULD” be used to RIG elections, but “we don’t.”

THEO VON: “Can you guys favor the back end [to support one candidate over the other?]”

SAM ALTMAN: “We totally could. We don’t, but we totally could... hundreds of millions of people talk to ChatGPT every day, and it probably has a big impact on what they believe.”

#7 - The Biden administration set up a hotline for unaccompanied migrant children to report safety issues with sponsors.

65,000 calls went UNANSWERED.

Only ONE person was reportedly assigned to take the calls.

Credit: @libsoftiktok

#6 - Whoopi Goldberg defends her Lord and savior Barack Hussein Obama after Trump EXPOSES his corruption.

Now that Obama’s been caught, she’s calling for IMMUNITY. Does she realize how ridiculous this sounds?

#5 - Nearly Half of First-Time Expectant Parents Undecided on Childhood Vaccines

This is a HUGE shift from the near-universal trust in childhood vaccines seen just a decade ago.

#4 - According to the WSJ, Pam Bondi told President Trump that his name is in the Epstein files.

"Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told." "They told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past, some of the officials said."

We know Trump flew on Epstein's plane multiple times and they used to have a relationship, but there's zero evidence he was on the Island or participated in any of the crimes as far as we know. Why didn't the Wall Street Journal mention the other names? That is the real question.

Credit: @BehizyTweets

#3 - Men In US Now Ineligible To Participate In Olympic Games In Women’s Categories

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced Tuesday that men who identify as women are no longer eligible to compete in female categories for Team USA.

Trans-identified male athletes will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s categories for Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, under a new directive from the USOPC that enforces President Donald Trump’s executive order to preserve women’s sports, ABC News reported. The decision follows Trump’s order in February titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which requires immediate compliance by federally funded institutions, including athletic associations.

Read more via Daily Caller

#2 - Media Silent as Massive Uprising Against Zelensky Engulfs Ukraine

#1 - Tulsi Refers Obama For CRIMINAL Charges After Debunking Top 'Russia Hoax Lies'

“We have referred and will continue to refer all these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this,” Gabbard said.

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,” she continued.

“There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

Credit: @zerohedge

