Happy Friday. It’s July 18, 2025, and the news cycle is as wild as ever. I dug through the chaos and found 10 shocking stories the corporate media completely ignored.

#10 - Democrat reveals Jeffrey Epstein received $1.1 BILLION in wire transfers from a SINGLE bank account.

It’s not often you see a Democrat laser-focused on Epstein.

Senator Ron Wyden dropped the unexpected bomb. He revealed:

“4,725 wire transfers adding up to nearly $1.1 billion flowing in and out of just one of Mr. Epstein’s bank accounts. If you ask me, that is more than 4,000 potential lines of investigation right there. Hundreds of millions more flowed through other accounts.”

Let that sink in.

One account, over a billion dollars. And no one seems to know who was sending it or why.

H/T: @KanekoaTheGreat

#9 – Johnson & Johnson Lead Regulatory Scientist Admits Company’s Baby Powder Contained Heavy Metals That Caused Cancer

This was uncovered via hidden camera footage from O’Keefe Media.

Joshua Rys admitted that the company’s baby powder wasn’t dangerous because of the talc itself, but because of toxic heavy metal impurities found in the mined product.

“It’s not the talc itself that gives you the cancer,” Rys said. “It’s the heavy metals that are in it.”

He also revealed the legal maneuver J&J used to shield itself from liability. According to Rys, the company created a shell entity specifically designed to absorb the lawsuits and then go bankrupt, leaving the parent company insulated.

This admission confirms long-standing suspicions about J&J’s legal strategy.

#8 - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says mRNA COVID-19 shots are “terrible vaccines” and “not fit for human use.”

“Fortunately, very few people … are putting these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in their bodies … And they shouldn't be doing it because they are not fit for human use … They are terrible vaccines.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#7 - The British government was just caught spending up to £7 billion relocating over 24,000 Afghans, then slapped a super-injunction on the entire operation, making it illegal for the press to even talk about it.

Tory MP Katie Lam says the UK will financially support the Afghans, who have been relocated to the UK, for the “rest of their lives.”

Credit: @TalkTV

#6 - Joe Rogan says we were promised change, but “the same people that are pulling the strings are still pulling the strings.”

“When Trump got into office, one of the things that was promised was you’re gonna find out the Epstein client list, and you’re gonna find out who killed JFK and what the UFOs are all about. You haven’t heard a f*cking beep out of any of that sh*t.”

“Kash came on the podcast and said, ‘There’s nothing that you want to see.’”

“Dan Bongino, who’s always, like, shouting from the rooftops, ‘we’re gonna get to the bottom of this and find out who these people are.’ Everyone’s saying, ‘No, no, Epstein killed himself. No, nothing to see here.’”

“And that’s why people are cynical. People are cynical because you had all this hope for change, and then you realize like, oh, the same people that are pulling the strings are still pulling the strings.”

#5 - Jerome Powell Criminally Referred for Alleged Perjury About $2.5 Billion Building Renovation

#4 - GOP finally defunds PBS and NPR

To ensure the success and permanence of this defunding effort, the White House proposed that Congress cancel funding to public broadcasting for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. In addition to the proposed $1.1 billion in cuts to the CPB, the White House also requested that lawmakers cancel over $8 billion to various leftist projects disguised as foreign aid programs. … Trump's success — which has enraged Democratic lawmakers and NGOs — will have a major impact at NPR and PBS. A spokesman for PBS, which has over 330 member television stations, indicated earlier this year that the organization receives 16% of its funding directly from the federal government each year.

Read more via The Blaze

Editorial credit: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

#3 - Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" Cancelled By CBS

Colbert is slated to exit next year with no replacement planned. Ironically, it may have been Colbert's reliance on Big Pharma advertising that led to his show's demise. The Trump Administration has announced an effort to ban pharmaceutical ads from American television; a move that is expected to financially hobble a number of media productions. The US and New Zealand are the only two countries in the world that allow direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising on TV. CBS may be getting ahead of the loss in revenue.

Read more via ZeroHedge

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

#2 - Tulsi Gabbard Releases Evidence Of ‘Years-Long Coup’ On Trump

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Friday released what she called “overwhelming evidence” showing former President Barack Obama and his national security team “manufactured and politicized intelligence” after President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. The newly declassified file arrives after a bruising, years-long saga over allegations that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election. Investigators ultimately failed to prove collusion, fueling scrutiny of how the probe was launched and whether federal agencies acted fairly. The DNI statement said that this “new assessment was based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured,” referring to the Steele Dossier, which was a privately funded and unverified report alleging Trump-Russia ties. Not only did the file show that there was no evidence that Trump was working as a Russian asset, but that there was no evidence at the time that Russia intended to manipulate the election “by using cyber means” or by “directly manipulate the actual vote count.”

Read more via The Daily Caller

Editorial credit: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

#1 – HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announces a complete REJECTION of the World Health Organization’s global health treaty and IHR amendments.

The US will not surrender its sovereignty to an unelected body funded by Bill Gates.

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty,” Kennedy wrote on X.

Share

BONUS #1 - Sen. John Kennedy Drops a Bombshell on NPR CEO

BONUS #2 - Doctor Reveals What COVID Vaccines Do to the Lungs in Just One Week

BONUS #3 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #4 - Study Claiming No Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism Riddled with Flaws

BONUS #5 - The $1,000 Home Upgrade I Wish I Made Sooner