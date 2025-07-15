Dear kind and awesome readers,

Today I’m writing to you not as a reporter, but as a friend.

You might remember this horrifying report about aborted fetal remains in the public water supply. It left all of us feeling sick.

One reader pointed out that a reverse osmosis system removes nearly everything from your drinking water—even contaminants like that.

I’d heard about it before (shout-out to A Midwestern Doctor), but I hadn’t taken the plunge. That changed recently.

Why I Switched

For years, I lugged those 40-pound, 5-gallon jugs from the store to my car to my kitchen.

But if you set it down too harshly in your car, the jug breaks, causing an instant flood in your backseat. Been there not once, not twice, but three times. Let me tell you, cleaning it up is not fun.

When I got tired of that, I switched to bottled water. But the trash piled up like crazy, and microplastics are still a concern.

So I finally decided to invest in a reverse osmosis system.

What I Got

I researched whole-house systems, which can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 to install. I’d love to have one, but the price is steep, and the equipment is huge, taking up a lot of valuable space.

Instead, I went with an under-the-sink system. It cost me just over $1,300 with professional installation. You can slash the price in half by installing it yourself, but that is not my skill set.

Now I have a dedicated spout at my kitchen sink. Turn it on, and clean, pure water comes out. If I drain the tank completely, it refills in about an hour. It feels like magic compared to hauling water jugs.

Annual maintenance runs $200 to $300, which includes a professional visit to check and replace the filters. My system, in particular, only needs to be serviced once a year. And I’m saving money compared to buying bottled water.

How It Changed My Life

No more hauling giant jugs. No more bottled water trash. No more worrying about what’s really in my water.

I’m drinking more water, too, because there’s no hassle. It’s just easy.

I wish I’d done this years ago.

How to Get One Yourself

I didn’t do anything fancy. All I did was Google “reverse osmosis water filter near me,” and a number of local dealers came up.

If nothing pops up for you, there are RO systems you can buy online and install yourself, or simply put on your countertop.

A Midwestern Doctor personally vouches for AquaTru as “one of the ‘best’ RO filters on the market.”

They offer countertop and under-the-sink options.

One Important Note

Reverse osmosis removes pretty much everything, including minerals. A Midwestern Doctor recommends supplementing with magnesium if you’re drinking RO water regularly.

What’s The Healthiest Water to Drink?

Final Thoughts

I wasn’t paid to say any of this. No one sponsored me. I just wanted to share something that genuinely made my life easier and better.

If you have a reverse osmosis system, I’d love to hear your experience. Or if you’re thinking about it and have questions, ask away, and I will answer them to the best of my ability!

Also, did you like this personal-style post? I have plenty of other “real life” topics I’d love to share every so often, but only if it’s something you want to read.

Let me know your thoughts in the poll below.

Thanks for reading!

