The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
4h

You can also add a remineralizer to your system for around $100. We did, and it really improved the taste.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Vigilant Fox and others
Kathy Benz's avatar
Kathy Benz
4h

We have had a reverse osmosis under counter filter with the top tap on the sink for over 9 years. We wouldn’t trade it for anything else. We also keep a chlorine free filter on the bath shower heads. My hair and skin feel so much softer without the chlorine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Vigilant Fox and others
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture