This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Massive protests broke out against President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in Ukraine.

The protests took place one day before peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene reported:

The protests erupted outside the president’s office after Ukraine’s Parliament passed a law that would strip the independence of the anti-corruption bureau.

There were several protests elsewhere in the country.

Many people believe Ukraine will be in ashes before Zelensky signs a peace agreement. The Ukrainian leader is as unpredictable as he is foolish.

It is not clear at this point if Western countries are behind the anti-Zelensky protests but Zelensky is wearing himself out with several Western leaders.

The protests are being ignored by the Western press.

